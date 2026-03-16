Inside the Chiefs' WR Room After Free Agency

There's no sugarcoating how disappointing the Kansas City Chiefs' offense was last season. Most of that disappointment stemmed from their lack of a run game, but it also applies to the leap the Chiefs' receiving room hasn't made yet.

With Patrick Mahomes arm talent, there should be no reason why the Chiefs don't have a receiver over 1,000 yards annually. Bringing back Travis Kelce is a good sign for their passing game, but how will their wide receiver room look in 2026?

WR Room Overview

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) takes the field against the Indianapolis Colts for warm ups prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

2026 is an important year for Rashee Rice, as this is the last season he's under contract as part of his rookie deal. Honestly, I don't think Rice has done enough to warrant a contract extension. He's clearly talented when he's on the field, but his availability is a real issue.

Combining the last two years, Rice has played 12 games and accumulated 859 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Those numbers are still worse than his prolific rookie season. He needs to have a dominant season as their wide receiver one in order for Brett Veach and the Chiefs' front office to feel comfortable giving him that extension.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Xavier Worthy was set to break out in his sophomore season, but an early-season injury killed any momentum he had. The biggest problem with Worthy is his consistency in their offense. He'll have games where he's involved and makes big catches downfield with his historical speed.

However, he'll have games where he disappears and has little to no impact on their offense. Rice's leash is much shorter than Worthy's, but time is running out for him as well. It's safe to say the Tyreek Hill comparisons didn't come true, but he can still be a mainstay of their offense as long as he takes a jump next season.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Outside of Kelce, the only free agent the Chiefs retained was Tyquan Thornton. I think that shows how much of a priority it was for them to keep him in Kansas City. He had his best season in the NFL under Mahomes, and he consistently was a source of big plays for them.

Thornton spoke about how he wants to get the ball more, and I believe he will be a big part of their passing game moving forward. He averaged 23.1 yards per touch and three touchdowns to boot. That efficiency will go down with an increase in catches, but it's evident that he and Mahomes have a connection; it'd be unwise not to explore it.