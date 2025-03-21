Should Chiefs Consider Adding a RB Early in NFL Draft?
As one of the best "draft and development" teams in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs have reigned supreme in the AFC for the last several years, including the last three, winning two Super Bowls behind a young roster and new cornerstones.
The patience and identification for talent by general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid have allowed the Chiefs to have a sizeable window to remain in contention for a Lombardi Trophy. It helps that their quarterback is Patrick Mahomes and gives the team a chance to win week in and out.
Following their embarassing defeat in Super Bowl LIX and the loss of several key role players on both sides of the ball, Kansas City will have to begin to put more trust in their youth to step up and make plays, including the upcoming rookie class next month.
The NFL Draft's sweet spot for talent is Rounds 2-4, and the Chiefs have several needs at position groups that are considered a strength this offseason.
The Chiefs have needs at defensive tackle, safety, left tackle and guard, and cornerback. Yet, this team could decide to make a strength a better one with selections at wide receiver, tight end, linebacker, and running back. This would allow for continuity in talent and seamless transitions if players exit for free agency or via trade.
Running back is one of the strongest position groups in the draft this year and it's headlined by Boise State's Ashton Jeanty. After him, it is a wide variety of rankings and talent that could make an immediate impact at the next level, regardless of where they are drafted.
Isiah Pacheco is currently Kansas City's No. 1 tailback and lead workhorse but he is also approaching the end of his rookie contract as a former seventh-round selection. The team brought in Kareem Hunt and Elijah Mitchell this offseason, but should this keep them from drafting another running back? No, but one shouldn't be selected early by the team.
The Chiefs last drafted an RB high in the draft order in 2020 with former LSU leadback Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Since then, they have relied on Day 3 selections, undrafted free agents, and under-the-radar free agent signings, leading to the belief that the front office may avoid the position in the first two days of the draft.
Because of how deep the group is, Kansas City should be able to draft a running back with one of their Day 3 selections. However, they could change course and select a quality change-of-pace back that can ease Pacheco's workload in the middle rounds.
Overall, this is a good year to draft a running back and any team that has even a slimmer of doubt with their depth at the position should look to select a player from this group next month.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.