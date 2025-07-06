How the Chiefs Fare in Recent 2026 Mock Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs roster makeup has a ton of homegrown talent. From the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on offense to Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis on defense, the Chiefs know how to pick and develop their talent through the NFL Draft process.
Earlier this offseason, the Chiefs added seven new players through the 2025 NFL Draft, all of whom have a high ceiling the franchise will help them achieve. Seeing that the offensive line was the most troublesome last season, the Chiefs addressed the problem in the first round of the draft by taking Josh Simmons.
The best drafting teams have learned to go after the best available player and not always what the positional need is. Luckily for Kansas City, their biggest need and best available option coincided with one another through the draft.
If the Chiefs want to maintain their reign at the top of the AFC and the NFL as a whole, they will need to continue to draft well. Always looking to improve, the Chiefs have already likely checked out certain prospects who will be available in the 2026 NFL Draft.
In a recent three-round mock draft created by Pro Football Network's Max Dorsey, the Chiefs would once again pick the best available options at the positions they need to further add depth to. Without further ado, here is who the Chiefs would take in the eyes of Dorsey in next year's draft.
Round 1, Pick 31: Caleb Lomu, Offensive Tackle
"Lomu isn’t as physically imposing as his Utah teammate, Fano, but is still one of the top tackles in college football. What makes Lomu so intriguing is how athletic he appears to be on his feet despite being 6’6″, 304 pounds. His ability to recover into his pass set and move in space will make him a coveted prospect in 2026," Dorsey wrote.
Round 2, Pick 63: Davison Igbinosun, Cornerback
The Chiefs' cornerback room could use some additional depth, and adding a player like Igbinosun out of Ohio State would do just that. Igbinosun had a collegiate career high nine passes defended last season for the Buckeyes and had two interceptions.
In Dorsey's mock draft, the Chiefs wouldn't have a third-round draft pick, making the first two picks through the first two rounds that much more important for the franchise.
