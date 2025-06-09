Young Chiefs Draftee Looking to Work Through Early Struggles
The Kansas City Chiefs are in a solid spot overall as they approach their final OTA session before mandatory minicamp. This offseason has been successful for the franchise, adding several key players to fill in the pieces that were lost from last year's roster. Of those additions, the 2025 draft class has a ton of optimism.
Adding players on both sides of the ball through the NFL Draft, the Chiefs are hopeful that each of their seven selections will progress well and become instant playmakers in the pros. However, there are some concerns surrounding certain rookies, but none of them should cause fans to worry.
First-rounder Josh Simmons is still fighting his way back from a left knee injury suffered last season, as others are fighting to find their spots on the roster. One draftee who has had their ups and downs thus far this offseason, however, has been defensive back Nohl Williams.
When recently asked about his performance at the second session of OTAs, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo revealed that this past week was a struggle for the Chiefs' third-round selection.
"Nohl had a tough day today," Spagnuolo said to the media this past Wednesday. "Just a couple things that stick out, but what I really like about him is he's a student of football."
"I thought, for the most part, when we Zoom called or interviewed guys, I thought they were really sharp football-wise, so it begins there with all the things we do. We'll find out a little bit more about him when we get pads on, and we can go live, but he's done a pretty solid job for us right now."
While Williams didn't have the best day this past week, he still possesses high upside to become a major piece of the Chiefs' defense. It has been seen over the years that with coach Spagnuolo, anything is possible for the defensive plan in Kansas City.
This past season with the California Golden Bears, Williams collected a collegiate career high of seven interceptions, which also led the ACC. One Williams becomes more comfortable in his new role, the production will come. He possesses too much talent for him not to.
