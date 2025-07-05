The Chiefs OL Will Be Watched Closely in Training Camp
The Kansas City Chiefs want to start next season off fast. They want to get ahead straight off the gate and not look back. Over the last few years, the Chiefs have done a good job of getting the season off the the start they want.
That has set them up well over the course of a season. And next season, they would like to do the same, but the areas they need to fix in training camp need to be playing good football as well.
If the Kansas City Chiefs want to improve next season, they cannot have the same problems that they did last season. If they go into the season with those problems, we can be looking back at the end of the 2025 season and saying What happened to the Chiefs?
It is very clear that if the Chiefs want to improve their offense next season, it starts up front with the offensive line. That was their biggest problem on the offensive side of the ball last season. And if they want to be serious contenders to win a Super Bowl in 2025, they will need to fix their issues upfront before the start of the new season.
Last season, it was a wreck for the Chiefs' up front. They could not figure out what starting five they were sending out there each week. It was trouble from the get-go, and they did not address it until this offseason because we all saw what happened to them in their Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs made sure that they were not gonna go into the new season with the same offensive line.
Now heading into training camp, the offensive line will be looked at closely, more than any team in the league. The Chiefs' offensive line will be protecting the best quarterback in the National Football League Patrick Mahomes, next season.
The Chiefs will have guard Trey Smith and center Creed Humphrey back on the offensive line, leading the way. They also have Jaylon Moore and rookie first-round pick Josh Simmons, who will be battling it out for the left tackle position, but we can end up seeing both of them in the starting tackle spots as well.
The Chiefs are in a better position this offseason than they were last season but they still need to form that chemistry and show they can protect their quarterback.
