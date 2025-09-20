Arrowhead Report

Fine Day: Kelce, Barkley Docked by League

Here’s the full list of NFL fines from Week 2.

Zak Gilbert

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The league didn’t give Travis Kelce and the Chiefs an ejection in Week 1 after Teair Tart popped him across his facemask with an open hand. But the tight end did get a nice fine from the league for an obscene gesture in Week 2.

The NFL fined Kelce $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct, stemming from actions he made after a key third-down reception. Facing second-and-7 from the Chiefs’ 33-yard line, Kelce caught a shallow cross from Patrick Mahomes, then stiff-armed Cooper DeJean to pick up several more yards.

Huge play in game

The play wound up netting 23 yards and piercing Eagles territory, but after getting pushed out of bounds, Kelce made multiple gestures with his hands that the league viewed as obscene. It was the longest play of the day for Kansas City until Mahomes completed a 49-yard touchdown to Tyquan Thornton in the fourth quarter.

To make matters worse for Kelce, the drive in which he was fined ended on the goal line with Andrew Mukuba’s interception early in the fourth quarter.

Saquon Barkley, the 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, also was fined in Philadelphia’s 20-17 win. He was docked $46,371 for illegal use of the helmet, lowering his head to strike a blow on Chiefs DB Chamarri Conner after catching a screen pass in the second quarter.

Saquon Barkley, Chamarri Conne
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball defended by Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Neither player was flagged for the plays on which they were fined.

Full list of NFL's Week 2 fines

NFL fines listed alphabetically by team; includes player, quarter and time of play, fine category and fine amount.

  • BAL, Kyle Van Noy, 1, 14:56, A hit on the quarterback, Body Weight, $17,389
  • CAR, Claudin Cherelus, 3, 9:23, Unnecessary Roughness, Blindside Block, $5,722
  • CAR, Jaycee Horn, 2, 4:24, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593
  • CIN, Joseph Ossai, 4, 13:40, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $11,593
  • CLV, Cameron Mitchell, 3, 3:33, Unnecessary Roughness, Low block, $6,191
  • DAL, Brevyn Spann-Ford, 4, 6:14, Unnecessary Roughness, Leg Whip, $5,370
CeeDee Lamb
Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) makes a catch against New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin (27) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
  • DAL, CeeDee Lamb, 2, 2:24, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593
  • DAL, CeeDee Lamb, 4, 0:56, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Violent Gesture, $14,491
  • DAL, George Pickens, 4, 0:56, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Removal of the Helmet, $14,491
  • DAL, George Pickens, 4, 0:56, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Violent Gesture, $14,491
  • GB, Ty'Ron Hopper, 2, 15:00, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $6,891
  • HOU, Christian Harris, 4, 10:35, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $11,593
  • JAX, Yasir Abdullah, 1, 10:51, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the Helmet, $6,229
  • KC, Travis Kelce, 3, 4:16, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Obscene Gestures, $14,491
  • LAC, Derwin James, 2, 11:26, Unnecessary Roughness, Leg Whip, $17,389
  • MIA, Malik Washington, 3, 6:13, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the Helmet, $5,611
Brian Burns, Dak Prescot
Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) tackles Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
  • NYG, Brian Burns, 3, 4:15, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593
  • NYG, James Hudson, 1, 8:29, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/Kicking/Kneeing, $12,172
  • PHI, Saquon Barkley, 2, 10:32, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the Helmet, $46,371
  • PIT, Patrick Queen, 1, 10:34, A hit on a quarterback, Blow to the head/neck, $17,389
  • TB, Charlie Heck, 2, 9:48, Unnecessary Roughness, Leg Whip, $8,722

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI