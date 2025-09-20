Fine Day: Kelce, Barkley Docked by League
The league didn’t give Travis Kelce and the Chiefs an ejection in Week 1 after Teair Tart popped him across his facemask with an open hand. But the tight end did get a nice fine from the league for an obscene gesture in Week 2.
The NFL fined Kelce $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct, stemming from actions he made after a key third-down reception. Facing second-and-7 from the Chiefs’ 33-yard line, Kelce caught a shallow cross from Patrick Mahomes, then stiff-armed Cooper DeJean to pick up several more yards.
Huge play in game
The play wound up netting 23 yards and piercing Eagles territory, but after getting pushed out of bounds, Kelce made multiple gestures with his hands that the league viewed as obscene. It was the longest play of the day for Kansas City until Mahomes completed a 49-yard touchdown to Tyquan Thornton in the fourth quarter.
To make matters worse for Kelce, the drive in which he was fined ended on the goal line with Andrew Mukuba’s interception early in the fourth quarter.
Saquon Barkley, the 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, also was fined in Philadelphia’s 20-17 win. He was docked $46,371 for illegal use of the helmet, lowering his head to strike a blow on Chiefs DB Chamarri Conner after catching a screen pass in the second quarter.
Neither player was flagged for the plays on which they were fined.
Full list of NFL's Week 2 fines
NFL fines listed alphabetically by team; includes player, quarter and time of play, fine category and fine amount.
- BAL, Kyle Van Noy, 1, 14:56, A hit on the quarterback, Body Weight, $17,389
- CAR, Claudin Cherelus, 3, 9:23, Unnecessary Roughness, Blindside Block, $5,722
- CAR, Jaycee Horn, 2, 4:24, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593
- CIN, Joseph Ossai, 4, 13:40, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $11,593
- CLV, Cameron Mitchell, 3, 3:33, Unnecessary Roughness, Low block, $6,191
- DAL, Brevyn Spann-Ford, 4, 6:14, Unnecessary Roughness, Leg Whip, $5,370
- DAL, CeeDee Lamb, 2, 2:24, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593
- DAL, CeeDee Lamb, 4, 0:56, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Violent Gesture, $14,491
- DAL, George Pickens, 4, 0:56, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Removal of the Helmet, $14,491
- DAL, George Pickens, 4, 0:56, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Violent Gesture, $14,491
- GB, Ty'Ron Hopper, 2, 15:00, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $6,891
- HOU, Christian Harris, 4, 10:35, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $11,593
- JAX, Yasir Abdullah, 1, 10:51, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the Helmet, $6,229
- KC, Travis Kelce, 3, 4:16, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Obscene Gestures, $14,491
- LAC, Derwin James, 2, 11:26, Unnecessary Roughness, Leg Whip, $17,389
- MIA, Malik Washington, 3, 6:13, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the Helmet, $5,611
- NYG, Brian Burns, 3, 4:15, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593
- NYG, James Hudson, 1, 8:29, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/Kicking/Kneeing, $12,172
- PHI, Saquon Barkley, 2, 10:32, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the Helmet, $46,371
- PIT, Patrick Queen, 1, 10:34, A hit on a quarterback, Blow to the head/neck, $17,389
- TB, Charlie Heck, 2, 9:48, Unnecessary Roughness, Leg Whip, $8,722
