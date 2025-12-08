3 Devastating Fantasy Takeaways from Chiefs' Killer Loss to Texans

It still doesn't feel real. The Kansas City Chiefs' dynasty with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid might really be over. Or at the least, it's been forced into a gap year. The Chiefs aren't technically out of the postseason chase yet, but it certainly feels like it.



They came into Week 14 knowing that they'd likely have to run the table for the remainder of the season to make the playoffs. Despite those stakes, they fell to the Houston Texans, 20-10, to drop to 6-7. They're now at least two full games behind all three Wild Card teams in the AFC, with a head-to-head loss to each (the Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, and Buffalo Bills). KC no longer controls its own destiny; the Chiefs fumbled it away.



Chiefs' offense fell flat



1. Rashee Rice



The Kansas City Chiefs were supposed to be unstoppable on the attack once they got Rashee Rice back. Since his return, they've gone just 3-4, averaging 22.9 points in that span. Removing the blowout wins over the bottom-feeding Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders brings that number down to just 20.2, which would rank 24th in the NFL this season.



Rice came out of the gate hot, but he's slowing down. Against the Houston Texans, he tallied just four catches for 34 yards, with a handful of brutal drops along the way. In his last four games, he's averaging 17.7 full-PPR points. It's definitely not the time to panic on his fantasy prospects, but it has to be pondered whether he'll even finish the season if the Chiefs are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.



2. Travis Kelce



The belief was that maybe Travis Kelce would rise to the occasion with the stakes at their highest. That wasn't the case against Houston, and it hasn't really been the case all year. In Week 14, he finished with just one catch on five targets for eight yards, including a brutal, game-killing drop on fourth down.



The chemistry between Kelce and Patrick Mahomes just hasn't been there this season. With the rise of tight ends across the league, it might be time to look elsewhere for anyone needing a dependable one for the fantasy playoffs.



3. Patrick Mahomes



There was fear that the Texans' pass rush could mitigate Patrick Mahomes in this one, especially with the Chiefs' offensive line ravaged by injuries. That wasn't what happened. The protection held up better than expected, and he was even able to use his legs and pick up 59 yards on seven rushes, while taking just two sacks for 12 yards.



Unfortunately, the coverage downfield was excellent for Houston, and Mahomes' weapons repeatedly let him down. He finished with 160 yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions on 14-of-33 passing. He was much better than his stat line suggested, but he can only do so much to elevate this team. That goes for any fantasy roster he's on, too.

