Available Options for the Chiefs' Offense
Following a disheartening Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs have had a relatively quiet offseason. While the Chiefs feel they have improved, they are also likely aware that their roster could improve over the next few weeks as the season approaches.
The Chiefs have remaining needs on both sides of the ball. Ian Van Roy of Pro Football Network believes the Chiefs do not have to look very far for help on the offensive side of the ball. Van Roy noted multiple options for the Chiefs to consider adding to their offense this offseason.
"Gabe Davis is coming off a down season, but at just age 26, he seems fixable. In 2023, he recorded 746 yards and seven touchdowns, but those numbers dipped to 20 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns last year as he played through injuries," Van Roy said.
"The Chiefs could use some additional depth at wide receiver and, like Miller, Davis could also give Kansas City some behind-the-scenes info about Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ rival offense."
Van Roy also believes veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen would be a solid addition to the Chiefs' offense, after spending last season with the Chicago Bears, but most of his career within the AFC West. Allen is not what he once was, but he would still fit nicely in Kansas City.
"The Chiefs have every reason to go all-in with Travis Kelce potentially entering his final season. Last season with the Chicago Bears, Keenan Allen recorded 744 yards and seven touchdowns in a struggling passing offense that was led by rookie Caleb Williams and featured intense competition for targets from DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. However, Allen still produced, and it’s clear he still has some gas in the tank," Van Roy said.
"Allen would give the Chiefs another reliable veteran wide receiver, and he would return to the AFC West, where he spent the majority of his career as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers."
The Chiefs are undoubtedly still among the best teams and organizations in the National Football League. However, with that success comes increased competition. The Chiefs have dominated the league over the last few years, but opposing teams have improved and want to dethrone them.
