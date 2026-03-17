Chiefs' Justin Fields Trade Will Have Multiple Layers

With Patrick Mahomes rehabbing from a torn ACL, the Kansas City Chiefs' backup quarterback position has been an underlying storyline heading into next season.

On Monday , the Chiefs traded a 2027 sixth-round pick to the New York Jets for quarterback Justin Fields. It is safe to say that the 27-year-old quarterback has disappointed since being drafted 11th overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft. This will be Field's fourth team in as many years. However, he could provide Kansas City with a unique weapon, even as a backup quarterback.

Here are a few ways the Chiefs can utilize Fields next season, as they enter an interesting timeline in the Mahomes era.

Could Fields Start a Couple of Games?

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) throws a pass against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Mahomes has made it clear that he wants to be ready by Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, but that is obviously not a given, based on the significance of his injury. In the case that the 30-year-old quarterback is unable to return by the opening week, Fields could serve as a spot-start for the first two or three weeks of the season.

There is a possibility that Mahomes is back under center in the opening game of next season, but this is something to keep tabs on until then.

QB Sneak

Oct 12, 2025; Tottenham, United Kingdom; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) in action against the Denver Broncos during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ever since Mahomes suffered a dislocated kneecap in 2019 against the Denver Broncos, the coaching staff has refused to allow the three-time Super Bowl MVP to run that play. Instead, Reid has had Noah Gray take over that role in short-yardage situations.

Fields may not be a refined passer, but he is an elite athlete, and while this wouldn't highlight that feature of his game, he can still make an impact in those specific instances.

Red Zone Weapon

Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Similar to how Cam Newton was utilized in the final years of his career, Fields could unlock another door in the Chiefs' playbook. Kansas City already addressed the running game by signing Kenneth Walker III to a three-year, $43.05 million contract when the legal tampering window opened last Monday.

The 25-year-old running back will presumably be leaned on in the red zone, but Fields can open up the rushing lanes with the threat of his legs in read options. Additionally, Reid and the coaching staff can call simple quarterback draws, which Fields can excel at.

This acquisition may not be a big deal, but it does open up possibilities for Kansas City's offense in 2026.