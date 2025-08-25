WATCH: Defensive End George Karlaftis on Red Carpet at ‘The Kingdom’ Premiere
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis spoke from the red carpet at the formal premiere of The Kingdom at the Kauffman Center.
To view his comments, watch below.
On the scene in the docuseries from the regular-season loss at Buffalo:
“Yeah, you remember just moments. There's some moments that stick out. And then that, that fourth-and-2 against Buffalo, we played in the regular season, that stuck out to me. You know, they showed me that clip from the documentary during bye week when we had a little bit of a break. So, used that as a little bit of motivation to carry me to the end of the playoffs.”
On what he learned about the Chiefs organization:
“I knew about the history, but then when they really put it in perspective, and Lamar Hunt, all the stuff he did for the NFL. I mean, it's crazy. Like even now, after documentary came out, it's kind of shed light on that. More and more people are talking about it. I think that's great, just showing how much of a family this is, the tradition and culture, all that stuff. It's an honor to be a part of this.”
On whether he knew about the underground area of Arrowhead:
“I found out about the tunnels when they were filming it last year. I was like, ‘This has to be a joke, right?’ Like, I didn't know it existed or anything. Was pretty cool.”
On whether he’s walked through those tunnels, and his favorite part of the docuseries:
“I haven’t, no. … When the Chiefs historian was down there in the catacombs, whatever you want to call that, kind of going over the early history and all those great players and the whole uniforms, Hank Stram and all that stuff. That was pretty cool for me. I'm a history guy, apart from football, just in my daily life. So that was pretty cool for me.”
On looking forward to a meaningful game in Brazil and whether he speaks Portuguese:
“I don't speak any Portuguese. I am blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, not to toot my own horn but I'll be ready. But I'm excited. It's always cool playing these games internationally. I'm a big proponent, obviously, of international games, and the game growing internationally, all that stuff. So, I'm really excited. It'll be a great opportunity, obviously against a divisional opponent, so I can't wait.”
On Taylor Swift’s first Arrowhead game, against the Bears in 2023:
“Yeah, there was a little bit, like people were talking about it a little bit on the sidelines and whatnot. You don't know whether that's the truth or not, but it sure came out afterward, kind of how the world found out.”
