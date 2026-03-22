3 Chiefs Who Become More Important After Free Agency
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The Kansas City Chiefs will look completely different in 2026, and that is evident by the allotment of departures in free agency this offseason.
Due to cap constraints and a lack of draft capital, the Chiefs were unable to retain several marquee starters from last year's roster and were forced to trade All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to recoup additional draft capital.
Following free agency, Kansas City will need multiple players to step up next season. With that in mind, here are three players whose importance will increase in 2026.
Nohl Williams
The 2025 third-round pick showed a ton of promise in his rookie season, and with McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Bryan Cook, and Joshua Williams all leaving this offseason, Williams will be one of the top cornerbacks on the depth chart.
Kansas City could draft a cornerback as early as the first round, and even in that case, Williams would still project as a top defensive back for the Chiefs next season.
George Karlaftis
Kansas City's defense totaled 33 sacks last season, which ranked 26th in the league. That stat, paired with the fact that the Chiefs were one of the worst third-down defenses, pointed to how underwhelming the pass rush was last season.
Edge rusher has been a clear need this entire offseason, but Kansas City has yet to address the position. The Chiefs cannot afford to leave the first round without adding a pass rusher opposite Karlaftis.
The 2022 first-round pick signed a four-year, $93 million contract extension last offseason, which includes $62 million. Karlaftis was underwhelming last season, with 25 solo tackles and six sacks through 16 games. With the amount of money invested in the 24-year-old pass rusher, and Kansas City's depth at edge rusher being as shallow as it is, Karlaftis needs to step up dramatically in 2026.
RT - Jaylon Moore
Last offseason, the Chiefs signed former San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Jaylon Moore to a two-year, $30 million contract, which included $21 million guaranteed. Due to the draft occurring after free agency, Kansas City could not afford to risk missing out on a left tackle, which is why the front office overpaid for Moore. The Chiefs drafted left tackle Josh Simmons in the first round, which limited Moore to a back up tackle.
Earlier this offseason, Kansas City released right tackle Jawaan Taylor, saving $20 million in cap space. Not only did it open up financial capital, but it also freed up an opportunity for Moore.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.