Furious 5: Chiefs’ Most Significant Penalties in Monday Night Loss
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Attempting to make some semblance of the Chiefs’ penalties on Monday night is most easily digested in five bites.
And on a night when the Chiefs wore all-white uniforms, those bites might as well have come from a great white shark in the nearby Atlantic Ocean.
“We obviously had 13 penalties to their four,” head coach Andy Reid said after the game. “Whether I agree with them or don't agree with them, it doesn't matter. They called them. And so, you have that many penalties, you give up field position. You can out stat them to death, but it doesn't matter. It's the score that matters, and we've got to take care of business there.”
The numbers alone defy logic: 13 flags for 109 yards. That’s the Chiefs’ most penalties and most yards lost on flags since they had 13 for 135 in the 54-51 Monday night loss to the Rams on Nov. 19, 2018.
The team’s most-penalized player this year, Jawaan Taylor, got only one flag – and it wasn’t his fault. Officials called the right tackle for illegal formation in the first quarter but it was because Tyquan Thornton wasn’t on the line of scrimmage.
But it wasn’t just the volume of penalties; it was the timing.
Here are the five most significant flags against Kansas City in Monday’s 31-28 loss.
1-Second-quarter pass interference
With the Chiefs up 14-0 in the second quarter, Jaylen Watson committed pass interference on a third-and-15 incompletion intended for Brian Thomas. The penalty kept alive a Jaguars touchdown drive that allowed them back in the game.
2 special-teams holding calls on Jack Cochrane
Four flags were on Kansas City’s special-teams units. After the Jaguars took a 21-14 lead late in the third quarter, Brashard Smith responded with a 63-yard kickoff return. But officials called Jack Cochrane for holding. Instead of starting at the Jacksonville 38-yard line, the Chiefs had to begin at their own 20.
Cochrane was the culprit again for holding after Jacksonville took a 31-28 lead in the fourth quarter, this time erasing Smith’s 34-yard kickoff return.
Butker's crucial kickoff out of bounds
Harrison Butker’s penalty for a kickoff out of bounds was especially significant since it came after the Chiefs went up 28-24 on a late touchdown, and gave the Jaguars possession at their own 40-yard line. Jacksonville then drove seven plays for the game-winning score.
Chamarri Conner's last-second pass interference
And on the play prior to that winning score, Chamarri Conner committed pass interference against Thomas, wiping out Bryan Cook’s interception in the end zone.
