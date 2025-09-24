This Chiefs Player Leads League in Penalties Through Week 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – This season hasn’t gotten off to a great start for Jawaan Taylor.
Kansas City’s starting right tackle, Taylor through three weeks now leads the entire NFL with seven penalties. Six of them have cost the Chiefs yards, and one was nullified by an offsetting flag against the other team.
Third year in Kansas City
A 6-5, 330-pound veteran in his seventh year out of Florida, Taylor has started all three games for the Chiefs this season and 43 of 44, including playoffs, since signing with Kansas City in March 2023. He left Jacksonville to sign a four-year, $80 million free-agent contract, with $60 million guaranteed.
Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy addressed Taylor’s penalties two weeks ago, after the season-opening loss to the Chargers.
“Well, speaking to the obvious, the penalties, that can't happen,” Nagy said on Sept. 11. “And so that's where we're at. We've made it loud and clear. Jawaan knows that. He understands it. It's something that, especially in a moment like that, in that game when things are a little bit off kilter now with the personnel, and you start to move the ball, you have a couple positive plays, and then boom, a penalty or a second.
“So, three penalties and a hold, not good enough. He knows that and there's no one hiding from it. He's not hiding from it. He understands what's expected, and I think he's ready for that challenge here, as we go.”
In 16 regular-season games last season, officials flagged Taylor 14 times, two of which were declined or nullified by an offsetting penalty. Six of his calls were holding and six were false starts.
Costly flag on Sunday
In last week’s 22-9 road win over the Giants, Taylor committed just one penalty but it was a big one. With the Chiefs driving in the second quarter and facing third-and-12 from the Giants’ 35-yard line, officials called him for illegal formation – lining up too deep off the line of scrimmage.
The flag wiped out Patrick Mahomes’ 14-yard first-down run. Instead, the Chiefs faced third-and-17 from the Giants’ 40, and after they got only 10 yards on the ensuing play, Kansas City settled for a 48-yard Harrison Butker field goal to take a 6-0 lead.
Taylor has been so prone to that penalty in his career that NBC producers even had a graphic ready to go. During Sunday night’s broadcast, they ran it immediately after the call, explaining the rule that requires linemen to begin with a part of their bodies no farther than a line parallel to the line of scrimmage aligning with the belt of the center.
This offseason, the Chiefs paid starter money (two years, $30 million) to free agent Jaylon Moore – a month before drafting Josh Simmons in the first round.
Traditionally a left tackle who started just 12 games over his first four NFL seasons as a 49ers backup to Trent Williams, Moore worked every position along the offensive line during training camp. He also played several snaps at right tackle during the preseason.
The only game Taylor has missed over his first six-plus seasons was last year’s meaningless season finale at Denver. Andy Reid chose to rest Taylor with Kansas City having already secured homefield advantage and the AFC’s lone first-round bye.
