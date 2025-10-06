Unlike Bills, Chiefs Have Had Success With This Uniform Combo
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Washington, not Buffalo.
The Chiefs are hoping their decision to wear the immensely popular all-white uniform combination goes the route of the Commanders and not the Bills.
When Kansas City (2-2) plays on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan) in an AFC showdown with the Jaguars (3-1), the Chiefs will be in white jerseys on top of white pants.
“So, Monday night, it'll be clean,” cornerback Trent McDuffie said Saturday. “I love the all-whites. I've always been a big all-white fan.”
Buffalo upset at home in all-whites
The Bills are no longer fans of the uniform combination after Sunday night, when the Patriots beat Buffalo, 23-20, in a thrilling primetime upset. In Penn State-style, the Bills turned their stadium completely white, with fans decked out in the color, while the team introduced its Nike Rivalries look that included all-white helmets.
All that new Buffalo equipment could find its way to a bonfire before kickoff on Monday night, after the Bills uncharacteristically committed three turnovers in the loss. Entering the week, Buffalo joined Philadelphia and Kansas City as the three NFL teams with the fewest turnovers this season (one).
The Chiefs will need to especially limit turnovers on Monday. Jacksonville entered the week leading the league in takeaways (13), interceptions (nine) and turnover margin (plus-nine).
Washington – wearing its all-white threads -- got a critical takeaway against the Chiefs’ AFC West rival on Sunday. Down to the Chargers 10-0 midway through the second quarter, Commanders safety Quan Martin forced a Quentin Johnston fumble. Marshon Lattimore recovered, and Jayden Daniels led the team to 27 unanswered points in a 27-10 win.
Suddenly, after the Chargers (3-2) have lost two straight to the Giants and Commanders, Kansas City (2-2) with a win in Jacksonville can create a three-way tie atop the division. Like Buffalo, Philadelphia also got its first loss on Sunday thanks to the Denver Broncos, who improved to 3-2.
Both the Commanders (Monday night, Oct. 27, at Arrowhead) and Bills (Nov. 2 in Buffalo) appear on the Chiefs’ brutal first-half schedule prior to their Week 10 bye.
History in all-white uniforms
One reason McDuffie and his teammates love the combination is the Chiefs have won six of their last seven in all-whites. They were 2-0 last season, wins on a Monday night in Atlanta and on Christmas Day in Pittsburgh, and overall are 6-2 with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.
The Chiefs actually lost in Mahomes’ first start in the all-whites, Nov. 19, 2018. In a Monday night shootout, moved back to the Los Angeles Coliseum after Mexico City’s stadium was deemed unplayable, Jared Goff and the Super Bowl-bound Rams outlasted the Chiefs, 54-51.
However, Kansas City’s subsequent all-white games were 2021 wins at Las Vegas and back in Los Angeles, over the Chargers, another 2022 win over the Chargers, a 2023 victory in Minnesota and those two 2024 triumphs over the Falcons and Steelers.
The Chiefs’ only other loss in the all-white combo with Mahomes was Dec. 3, 2023, a 27-19 loss at Green Bay on a Sunday night.
In the Chiefs’ most memorable game against the Packers, Super Bowl I, Kansas City also wore white-on-white. But after the loss, head coach Hank Stram prohibited the look for better than two decades. Marty Schottenheimer brought it back in 1989.
