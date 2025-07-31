Chiefs' Butker Has a Plan for NFL's New Kickoff Rules
The National Football League implemented a new rule for kickoffs ahead of the 2025 campaign, and Kansas City Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker has his plans in order.
Going into the 2025 campaign, the Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the NFL's franchises will have to make some adjustments to their game plans when it comes to kickoffs. Below are the new 2025 modifications to the existing rule.
- Modifying the alignment requirements for receiving team players in the setup zone so they may have a maximum of three players in the setup zone, not on the restraining line, but never more than one player in each of the three areas within the setup zone bordered by the sidelines and inbounds lines.
- Changing the dead ball spot after a touchback to the 35-yard line if the ball lands in the end zone and is downed in the end zone by the receiving team or goes out of bounds behind the receiving team’s goal line.
- Allowing teams to declare an onside kick at any point during a game as long as they are trailing their opponent, as opposed to only in the fourth quarter.
As the Chiefs continue training camp, it is pivotal that these rules are understood and practiced as such. Veteran Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker knows exactly what the rules are and has begun his preparation for how he can help his team during the regular season.
- "Now, if you hit a touchback, so you hit the ball in the end zone, the opposing team now gets to start their drive at the 35-yard line. So, no one's happy if the return team gets the ball out to the 35. So basically, as a kicker, you don't want to hit a touchback." Butker said on Tuesday.
- "So if I can place it in there, have good direction, good hang time on it, and let our kickoff team work, and hopefully stop them inside the 30, it would be great. That's kind of what my job is. So I've got to avoid hitting it out of bounds. That would put the ball in the 40. And you hit it in the end zone, that puts the ball in the 35. Nobody's happy with that. You've got to really hit it in the landing zone."
