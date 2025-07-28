New NFL Rules: The Chiefs Keying In on This Season
The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to return to the Super Bowl next season and claim victory. This offseason, they have made moves to improve their roster in preparation for the upcoming season. The Chiefs understand that to win another championship in 2025, they must perform better than they did last season.
They have gotten off to a good start to training camp and will continue to look at their team and set them up for success in the second week of training camp.
Something that the Chiefs are working on in training camp that a lot of people will not be talking about is the new NFL kickoff rules, which were changed this offseason.
The NFL barely had changed them last season ago and here are teams again having to learn about new rules this training camp once again. But if there is one team that is going to make sure they know all the rules that take place in an NFL game and especially the new rules, it is the Chiefs.
New NFL Kick-Off Rules
- Modify the alignment requirements for receiving team players in the setup zone
- Change the dead-ball spot after a touchback to the 35-yard line if the ball lands in the end zone and is downed in the end zone by the receiving team or goes out of bounds behind the receiving team’s goal line
- Allow teams to declare an onside kick at any point in the game if they are trailing, instead of just during the fourth quarter
"It is going to change a lot with the new kickoff rule," said Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub. "If you hit a touchback, if the ball flies into the end zone, last year you got the ball at the 30, now you get the ball at the 35. That is going to change everything. So teams are going to want to hit it into the target zone just about every time."
"That means there are going to be returns every time. It means you've got to cover every kick every time. So, that is why we work on it. We work on it every day because it is going to be a big factor. A big influence in games is kick return and kickoff."
