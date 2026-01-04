Chiefs-Raiders Live Game Thread

To see the live game thread, scheduled to kick off at 3:25 p.m. CT, check back here at that time.

Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid reacts in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In a season unlike any other, fittingly, Sunday’s season finale figures to serve as an ending unlike any other – starting with the mix of veterans and youth.

“Yeah, listen,” Andy Reid said Friday, “I think every chance some of these young guys have to play, I think benefits the team, and benefits them being part of the team. So, I’d tell you that the last few games. If there's a plus you can take out of this, that’d be it.”

That’s the plus. The minus, quite literally, is that Sunday’s game in Las Vegas marks the end of the road for at least a dozen Chiefs veterans.

Which of those veterans return – 21 are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents in March – and which take their services to other teams is to be determined. Regardless, Reid’s grateful for the team’s approach despite less-than-ideal circumstances the last two months.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

“I appreciate the old guys for not hanging their heads,” he said, “and kind of fighting through this thing. So, the young guys come with the veteran guys. That's how it rolls.”

But before the Chiefs complete their final 2025 game, a few appetizers…

