Chiefs HC Andy Reid Speaks on the World Cup
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is one of the best head coaches in National Football League history. He is arguably the best coach in the game right now. Since becoming the Chiefs head coach, he has pushed all the right buttons and started a dynasty in Kansas City.
Reid is a three-time Super Bowl Champion, and every season, his Chiefs team has a great chance of winning the Super Bowl. Reid is one of the best, if not the best, play callers we have ever seen.
Now, Reid is getting his team ready for the upcoming 2025 season and is hoping to get back to the Super Bowl and win it this time. Reid also gets his team ready and they are well coached.
This week, Reid also talked about the other football, soccer. Reid talked about the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup and how Kansas City will be one of the host cities for the World Cup.
“Kansas City is the beginning of a lot of different sports,” Reid said. “You’re talking history there. You’re looking at the Kansas City Chiefs coming in, the Royals coming in. I mean, this is the first-time franchises in the city. Kansas City makes me proud that you’ve got a smaller community in this huge market and doing these accomplishments versus New York teams, Los Angeles teams, and so on. I think that the passion of the people is just phenomenal that way.”
“Having the FIFA World Cup here in Kansas City would be unbelievable,” Reid said. “There’s a certain feeling of accomplishment when you win it all. There is so much hard work that goes into it from a player’s standpoint, the coach’s standpoint, and then you add the fans on top of that."
“I saw it when Messi came to town in one of his regular season games with Miami, and played our Kansas City team here, the stadium was packed. And it’s going to draw even more with FIFA being here, talking about the world watching, and I think that’s very, very exciting. This is my city, my home. This is Kansas City.”
We have seen how passionate the Kansas City fans are. Now you put the World Cup in their stadium, and it is going to be electric to see that.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.