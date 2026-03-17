FIFA Reveals First Song of the 2026 World Cup Official Album

Some people love the World Cup for the soccer. Others are only invested in the music.

From Ricky Martin’s “La Copa de la Vida” in 1998 to Shakira’s “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” in 2010 to Pitbull’s “We Are One (Ole Ola)” in 2014, the World Cup has produced some of the world’s most popular songs to date.

FIFA hopes the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada, will be garner similar musical brilliance.

The first track of the official 2026 World Cup album was unveiled on Monday and blends styles from all three host countries.

“Lighter”

The first track, titled “Lighter”, was produced by Canadian record producer Cirkut with vocals from American country artist/rapper Jelly Roll and Mexican singer Carín León. It includes English and Spanish lyrics.

FIFA already provided a sample of the song on social media, but it will not be available in its entirety until Friday.

The global stage is ready, the first song of the full Official #FIFAWorldCup 2026 Album.



Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/K1e4x3aO3L — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 16, 2026

FIFA president Gianni Infantino teased the album on social media Monday.

“The FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Album will create magic as football and music are coming together to unite the world,” he posted to Instagram. “Established stars and new voices representing different styles and different cultures from around the world are collaborating to create one global rhythm that will celebrate our beautiful game.”

The rollout of the full album is expected to continue until the World Cup kicks off on June 11.

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