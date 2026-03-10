Kelce Explains Decision To Return for Year 14

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Turns out, the Chiefs knew all along.

Future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce said Tuesday his return for Year 14 wasn’t as much as a cliffhanger inside the University of Kansas Health System Chiefs Training Complex.

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Yeah, I'm not gonna lie,” Kelce said on Tuesday’s edition of the Pat McAfee Show. “It was pretty short and brief, and the Chiefs knew where I was the entire time on it.

“I think you always need to take a step back, breathe, let the emotions of the season settle down, and see where the body is, and things like that. But, man, I'm still in love with this game. I still love going to work, putting on the pads, grinding it out, and just playing the game.”

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs former player Bobby Bell and CBS sportscaster Jim Nantz and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) and general manager Brett Veach (left to right) celebrate on stage after the AFC Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Unfamiliar colors

Playing the game, unlike last season when he decided to return just a few weeks after a difficult Super Bowl loss, wasn’t the only thing in question over the last two months. The other question was whether Kelce would return in a Chiefs uniform or end his career in unfamiliar colors.

That decision became ambiguous on Sunday when insider Dianna Russini reported that Kelce’s return included the Chiefs as simply, “very much in the mix to re-sign the three-time Super Bowl champion and four-time All-Pro.”

February 13, 2026; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce acknowledges the crowd on the first hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Kelce clarified his thinking on Tuesday.

“I think my best opportunity was playing for the Chiefs yet again,” said Kelce, who also noted Taylor Swift was major motivation in his decision, “and running this thing back with Pat Mahomes and Coach Reid. And got my guy, Eric Bieniemy, Coach Bieniemy is back. There's a lot of pieces in Kansas City that I just I absolutely love, and I can't wait to get back in the building.”

The Chiefs’ building, to be specific. Whatever was behind the last-minute public maneuvering over the past 48 hours is now water under the bridge. Per Adam Schefter, Kelce is set to make $12 million on a one-year contract with incentives that could provide an additional $3 million.

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with girlfriend Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sunset Super Bowl goals

Assuming one of those incentives is winning his fourth Super Bowl and riding off into the sunset like Michael Strahan, Jerome Bettis, Peyton Manning, John Elway and others, then Kelce has plenty of motivation. He sounded ready to roll out footballs in a Walmart parking lot on Monday – although admittedly his body still needs a little time ahead of his 37th birthday in October.

“I think I've been having a few too many Garage Beers right now,” Kelce said, sporting a freshly trimmed goatee. “But I need to get back into the gym and really hunker down and get back to the craft, man. I think the biggest thing in coming back was that we got to be even hungrier than we've been before.

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Robert Tonyan (85) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“And talking to Pat, talking to Coach Reid and the guys, there's a lot of dawg mentality right now to get this thing fixed, and that mentality itself is already with me, to get me where I need to be during the season.”