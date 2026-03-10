Kelce Explains Decision To Return for Year 14
In this story:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Turns out, the Chiefs knew all along.
Future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce said Tuesday his return for Year 14 wasn’t as much as a cliffhanger inside the University of Kansas Health System Chiefs Training Complex.
“Yeah, I'm not gonna lie,” Kelce said on Tuesday’s edition of the Pat McAfee Show. “It was pretty short and brief, and the Chiefs knew where I was the entire time on it.
“I think you always need to take a step back, breathe, let the emotions of the season settle down, and see where the body is, and things like that. But, man, I'm still in love with this game. I still love going to work, putting on the pads, grinding it out, and just playing the game.”
Unfamiliar colors
Playing the game, unlike last season when he decided to return just a few weeks after a difficult Super Bowl loss, wasn’t the only thing in question over the last two months. The other question was whether Kelce would return in a Chiefs uniform or end his career in unfamiliar colors.
That decision became ambiguous on Sunday when insider Dianna Russini reported that Kelce’s return included the Chiefs as simply, “very much in the mix to re-sign the three-time Super Bowl champion and four-time All-Pro.”
Kelce clarified his thinking on Tuesday.
“I think my best opportunity was playing for the Chiefs yet again,” said Kelce, who also noted Taylor Swift was major motivation in his decision, “and running this thing back with Pat Mahomes and Coach Reid. And got my guy, Eric Bieniemy, Coach Bieniemy is back. There's a lot of pieces in Kansas City that I just I absolutely love, and I can't wait to get back in the building.”
The Chiefs’ building, to be specific. Whatever was behind the last-minute public maneuvering over the past 48 hours is now water under the bridge. Per Adam Schefter, Kelce is set to make $12 million on a one-year contract with incentives that could provide an additional $3 million.
Sunset Super Bowl goals
Assuming one of those incentives is winning his fourth Super Bowl and riding off into the sunset like Michael Strahan, Jerome Bettis, Peyton Manning, John Elway and others, then Kelce has plenty of motivation. He sounded ready to roll out footballs in a Walmart parking lot on Monday – although admittedly his body still needs a little time ahead of his 37th birthday in October.
“I think I've been having a few too many Garage Beers right now,” Kelce said, sporting a freshly trimmed goatee. “But I need to get back into the gym and really hunker down and get back to the craft, man. I think the biggest thing in coming back was that we got to be even hungrier than we've been before.
“And talking to Pat, talking to Coach Reid and the guys, there's a lot of dawg mentality right now to get this thing fixed, and that mentality itself is already with me, to get me where I need to be during the season.”
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert