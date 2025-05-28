Did The Chiefs Finally Find Help For Chris Jones?
There is no question that the Kansas City Chiefs have one of the best, if not the best, defensive players in the National Football League with Chris Jones. Jones has been dominating the league since he came to Kansas City.
Jones can do it all. He can get after the quarterback, stop the run, and do what needs to be done to help the team in any way he can. Jones is something special and will be a future Hall of Famer.
For the Chiefs, Jones has been unstoppable on the defensive line. But after that, the defensive line has not been able to help Jones out. When teams double or even triple-team Jones, there has not been another player who has been able to get after the quarterback or make plays like Jones has. If you have a player like Jones, other players need to take advantage and benefit from playing with him.
One thing this offseason that the Chiefs want to get better at is getting after the quarterback with just their front four on the defensive line. The Chiefs have not been able to do that consistently. We know that Jones can do it, but he needs his teammates to get with the program as well. The Chiefs did a good job bringing in players that can be that player, finally, that can be better with Jones.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs went after a couple of players who can come in and be starters with Jones and cause problems.
The Chiefs drafted Omarr Norman-Lott in the second round. Norman-Lott was seen as a first-round pick by many teams, but he fell to the Chiefs in the second round, and that was a great pick up for the team on the defensive side of the ball. Norman-Lott can potentially be a starter next to Jones. And learning from him can go a long way that the Chiefs will benefit from it.
Now we have to wait to see if the Chiefs can get the defensive line going heading into the 2025 season. Because if they do, the defense will be better and will help the secondary next season. The Chiefs will be back next season, and having a good defense will go a long way to get them back to the big game.
