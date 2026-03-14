New Chiefs Nose Tackle Khyiris Tonga Fits Perfectly Into AFC West
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Protector of the Year Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey and the new center in Las Vegas.
Per Next Gen Stats, those are the league leaders in pass-block win rate over the last four seasons. It’s one reason the Raiders just gave Tyler Linderbaum $60 million guaranteed. It’s also a major reason Kansas City badly wanted Khyiris Tonga – to get after Fernando Mendoza and corral Ashton Jeanty twice every year.
“I love being physical,” Tonga said Thursday in his first comments since signing a three-year, $21 million deal. “That’s what my game is. I take a lot of pride in how physical my hands can be. I take a lot of pride in how fast that I can get off the ball. So, for me, those are the two things I feel like I bring to the table.”
It’s a big table for Tonga, a 6-2, 335-pound nose tackle out of BYU. His job in Kansas City will be to push Linderbaum into Mendoza’s lap and eat up blocks for Chiefs linebackers. He also has a new neighbor, All-Pro Chris Jones.
Feeding off each other
“And I can't wait to be able to learn from Chris and learn from all the other guys in the D-line room that does everything so well. So, that'll be fun.”
Tonga had a lot of fun last season, helping New England to a Super Bowl berth in his lone season with the Patriots. And, of course, Tonga noticed when Jones welcomed him to Kansas City on social media this week.
Tonga also noticed how Jones felt about finishing 6-11 in 2025.
“I just met him for the first time in the weight room, and he looks pretty mad about last season,” Tonga said. “I'm excited. I can't wait to be able to help him out, and be able to help out the defense as much as I can.”
Tonga helped himself in 2025. The Patriots gave him a one-year, $2.7 million deal last March. The year before that, he got something similar from Arizona. After finally proving his worth in 2025, on both offense and defense, the veteran no longer has to worry about prove-it contracts.
But he’ll still use the last few years as motivation.
“It's always fuel to the fire for me to be able to go out and each year try to prove it to myself and prove others,” said Tonga, whose countenance noticeably changed when asked how much he appreciated a multi-year offer from the Chiefs. “And there's no difference going into this season. Just continue to prove it. But so grateful for Kansas City for allowing me to come in and have another opportunity.”
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Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert