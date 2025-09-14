Rookies Are Up: Chiefs, Eagles Announce Inactives for Super Bowl Rematch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Another game, another rookie debut for the Kansas City Chiefs. In fact, make it two.
Both defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott and defensive back Kevin Knowles are active for Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch against Philadelphia at Arrowhead Stadium (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX/WDAF Channel 4, 96.5 The Fan). The Chiefs will need them against the reigning world champion.
A 6-3, 315-pound rookie out of Tennessee, Norman-Lott joined the Chiefs in the second round (63rd overall). He initially sustained an ankle injury July 27 at training camp in St. Joseph, Mo., then aggravated the injury at Seattle on Aug. 15, although he returned to the Seahawks contest after retaping the ankle on the sideline.
Collapsing pocket
General manager Brett Veach last month explained that Kansas City views Norman-Lott as an interior pass-rush threat, complementing Chris Jones in passing situations. That was the rookie’s specialty in college with the Volunteers. The Chiefs also re-acquired Derrick Nnadi on Aug. 24 from the Jets, and Nnadi figures to start again Sunday against the Eagles.
A 5-11, 190-pound defensive back out of Florida State, Knowles is also expected to make his NFL debut on Sunday, likely on special teams. Steve Spagnuolo also may have carved out special coverages for the rookie in his defensive secondary.
Knowles was a strong candidate to make the final roster out of camp, but instead began his rookie campaign on the practice squad late last month. In three preseason games, Knowles posted four tackles on defense but made his mark on special teams. He made two tackles on Kansas City’s cover units. His most significant contribution was Aug. 22, when he blocked a Cairo Santos extra-point attempt.
Next week on Sunday Night Football against the Giants, the Chiefs are expected to restore most of their depth at wide receiver. Xavier Worthy (shoulder) is reportedly set to return, per insider Adam Schefter, and rookie Jalen Royals (knee) also could make his NFL debut.
Eagles inactives
As announced Friday, the Eagles will be without dangerous starting tight end Dallas Goedert, who injured his knee in the Week 1 win against Dallas. Running back and return specialist Will Shipley (oblique) also is out for Philadelphia, which figures to use newly acquired Tank Bigsby on kickoff returns against the Chiefs.
Here are the full inactive lists for both teams.
Kansas City Chiefs
- WR Xavier Worthy
- WR Jalen Royals
- TE Jared Wiley
- RB Elijah Mitchell
- OL Hunter Nourzad
- DE Malik Herring
Philadelphia Eagles
- OLB Azeez Ojulari
- QB Tanner McKee (third quarterback)
- RB Will Shipley
- DE Ogbo Okoronkwo
- C/G Drew Kendall
- TE Dallas Goedert
