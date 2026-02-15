How the Chiefs Will Be Able To Bounce Back

The Kansas City Chiefs were one of the most disappointing teams in 2025, coming off a huge loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. Ever since their opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil, it was clear that it was going to be a long season for the Chiefs.

However, even their most pessimistic fan wouldn't have expected them to see such a massive decline last season. They're now trying to get back to the top of the AFC after the New England Patriots threatened to become the next dynasty in their conference. How will they be able to bounce back?

Poised To Make a Jump

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) celebrates after a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jared Dublin writes for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article identifying five teams that can bounce back from down seasons in 2025. The Chiefs made the list, with the biggest reason being their horrendous record in one-score games.

"Kansas City had the point differential of a 9.5-win team, per Pro-Football-Reference, but won only six games thanks to its preposterous 1-9 record in one-score games. Considering they had previously won an NFL-record 17 consecutive one-score games heading into this year, it seems highly unlikely that they suddenly just forgot how to win close games", said Dublin.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs after a catch against Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell (14) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Out of all those one-score losses, there were only two teams they lost to that didn't make the playoffs, and those were the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders. To add even more context, that loss to the Raiders came in Week 18 when the Chiefs had nothing to play for and sat the majority of their starters, if they weren't already injured.

If you watched the Chiefs last season, there were multiple games where Patrick Mahomes put them in a position to win, and their defense couldn't hold on and get a stop. The only exception to that is their game against the Houston Texans, but that defense was giving problems to everyone who played against them. That defense would've carried them to the Super Bowl if it weren't for the worst quarterback play in the playoffs.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) and running back Kareem Hunt (29) line up against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs will be able to bounce back because there's no way their defense continues to not show up in close games, in combination with their offense not doing enough to overcome that weakness. I also believe their injury luck should improve next season, and their rocky start could've improved if Xavier Worthy hadn't gotten injured a few snaps into the season.

