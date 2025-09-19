Arrowhead Report

What Latest Injury Report Means for Chiefs Ahead of Giants

The Kansas City Chiefs officially released their injury report for the upcoming game against the New York Giants. Here's what it all means.

Dominic Minchella

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on field against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs have a big game on their hands against the New York Giants in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL campaign. Both franchises enter with a 0-2 record, which means someone is walking away still with a goose egg in the win column.

The Chiefs have released their latest injury report ahead of the game against the Giants, which spells some good news and some bad news. All in all, Kansas City needs its players to step up as a whole if they want to come away with a victory, despite these latest injury notifications.

The Report

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals (11) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chiefs have announced that wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Jalen Royals are both questionable for Week 3's game against the Giants. Worthy has participated in practice with limitations since Wednesday as the team monitors an injured shoulder he sustained in a collision with tight end Travis Kelce during Week 1.

Regarding Royals, the rookie fully participated in practice on Thursday and Friday as he prepares for his professional debut after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Given the performance of the Chiefs' wide receiving room without Worthy and Royals so far this season, this news could evoke mixed feelings among Chiefs Kingdom.

One

Chiefs fans may view this information as a setback compared to what has been reported during practices this week. While both Worthy and Royals are eager to get back on the field, it’s crucial for the franchise not to rush their return if they are not at 100%. This is especially important as the team prepares to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.

Two

This could be a good sign for the Chiefs fanbase. Seeing that Royals has a questionable label to his name for the first time this season could bode well in getting the rookie wide receiver into the game against the Giants. It's also motivating that Worthy, who suffered a dislocated shoulder, has the urgency to get back on the field, even if it's in a limited role.

Those Ruled OUT

Both defensive end Mike Danna and cornerback Kristian Fulton have been ruled out for the game against the Giants. Seeing that neither have not played much to begin the season, this shouldn't deter the Chiefs' defense too much from how they have performed.

Dominic Minchella
DOMINIC MINCHELLA

Dominic Minchella holds a communications degree from Eastern Michigan University. He is a former MLB writer and serves as our Kansas City Chiefs On SI beat writer.