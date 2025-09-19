What Latest Injury Report Means for Chiefs Ahead of Giants
The Kansas City Chiefs have a big game on their hands against the New York Giants in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL campaign. Both franchises enter with a 0-2 record, which means someone is walking away still with a goose egg in the win column.
The Chiefs have released their latest injury report ahead of the game against the Giants, which spells some good news and some bad news. All in all, Kansas City needs its players to step up as a whole if they want to come away with a victory, despite these latest injury notifications.
The Report
The Chiefs have announced that wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Jalen Royals are both questionable for Week 3's game against the Giants. Worthy has participated in practice with limitations since Wednesday as the team monitors an injured shoulder he sustained in a collision with tight end Travis Kelce during Week 1.
Regarding Royals, the rookie fully participated in practice on Thursday and Friday as he prepares for his professional debut after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Given the performance of the Chiefs' wide receiving room without Worthy and Royals so far this season, this news could evoke mixed feelings among Chiefs Kingdom.
One
Chiefs fans may view this information as a setback compared to what has been reported during practices this week. While both Worthy and Royals are eager to get back on the field, it’s crucial for the franchise not to rush their return if they are not at 100%. This is especially important as the team prepares to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.
Two
This could be a good sign for the Chiefs fanbase. Seeing that Royals has a questionable label to his name for the first time this season could bode well in getting the rookie wide receiver into the game against the Giants. It's also motivating that Worthy, who suffered a dislocated shoulder, has the urgency to get back on the field, even if it's in a limited role.
Those Ruled OUT
Both defensive end Mike Danna and cornerback Kristian Fulton have been ruled out for the game against the Giants. Seeing that neither have not played much to begin the season, this shouldn't deter the Chiefs' defense too much from how they have performed.
