A Look Back at Chiefs’ 2025 Free-Agent Class

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A year ago, the Chiefs were nursing some serious wounds, embers still smoldering from a 40-22 Super Bowl loss.

A year later, their 14-man class of unrestricted free agents has aged just like that Super Bowl loss – like moldy bread.

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Chiefs can look to last year’s class as a painful lesson. That’s one reason that Andy Reid said he’s ready to get that sour taste out of the Chiefs’ mouths.

“Well, listen, I'm fired up to get in this offseason and get going,” Reid said Jan. 26. “And we didn't do very well this past year, and that's not been our M.O. there. So, I want to fix a problem, the problems that we had in all phases. This isn't just an offensive problem; it’s in all phases.

“Change can be good sometimes for you. And so, that's what I'm fired up about.”

With 21 players set to hit unrestricted free agency when the legal-tampering period kicks off March 9, the Chiefs will look to improve on last year’s signings. Here’s a look back at what they did last spring.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) reacts in the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Best signings (3)

Running back Kareem Hunt: Re-signed one-year, $1.5 million contract. Hunt was arguably the best short-yardage back in the NFL, converting third- or fourth-and-1 attempts at a higher rate than the Tush Push. He also played his best game in the team’s final win of the season, Nov. 23 against the Colts. But he lacked the explosiveness and elusiveness that fueled the Chiefs’ offense earlier in his career.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu: Re-signed one-year, $4 million contract. Arguably the Chiefs’ most consistent defensive lineman in 2025, he played all 17 games with 567 snaps, both his most in three years. His 3½ sacks and 34 quarterback pressures were each his most since 2023. Plus, his 28 total tackles and five tackles for loss both matched single-season career bests.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) runs against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster: Re-signed one-year, $1.4 million contract. The leader of the Chiefs’ receivers, the veteran was an important mentor for Tyquan Thornton, who emerged as one of the NFL’s best deep threats in the season’s first half. A dependable possession receiver, his 33 catches and 345 receiving yards were each his most in three seasons. His 19 first downs were his most since 2022.

Mediocre signings (2)

Tackle Jaylon Moore: Signed two-year, $30 million contract. Moore got starter’s money, despite only 12 prior NFL starts. The move was understandable because the Chiefs desperately needed to solidify Patrick Mahomes’ blindside without knowing they’d get Josh Simmons in the first round six weeks later. Andy Heck in training camp ensured Moore could start at both tackle positions, and wound up using him at both before season’s end.

Defensive tackle Jerry Tillery: Signed one-year, $1.79 million contract. A former first-round selection, provided important depth but never moved the needle on a defensive line that thirsted for decent pass rush.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (99) tackles Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Worst signings (9)

Running back Elijah Mitchell: Played in one game and was released with three weeks left in the season.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton: Sidelined by offseason knee surgery, never had more than one foot out of Steve Spagnuolo’s doghouse all season long as he struggled to pick up details of the playbook. After another injury in Week 2, played catch-up through November before getting his most snaps over the final four contests – when both starting cornerbacks, Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson – landed on injured reserve.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyler Lockett (17) attempts to catch the ball against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kristian Fulton (8) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Quarterback Gardner Minshew: A veteran journeyman with valuable starting experience, didn’t see significant action until Mahomes’ season-ending knee injury in Week 15. In his first start, Week 16 at Tennessee, sustained a knee injury on the game’s third play and wound up missing the rest of the year.

Quarterback Bailey Zappe: Cut in the final roster reduction.

Defensive tackle Mike Pennel: Surprisingly released in the final roster reduction, he signed with Cincinnati and played seven games for the Bengals. Cincinnati then granted his request for release and re-signed with the Chiefs at the end of October.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III uses teammate offensive tackle Spencer Brown as a shield as he unsuccessfully tries to get by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel during second half action against the Kansas City Chief at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu: Re-signed with the Chiefs but spent the majority of the season on the practice squad.

Cornerback Robert Rochell: Spent six weeks on the spring roster before the Chiefs waived him.

Defensive end Janarius Robinson: Fractured his foot in the preseason and spent the season on injured reserve.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (34) and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) break up a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Safety Mike Edwards: Lost in the numbers game at the end of preseason, spent the majority of the year on the practice squad before joining the active roster at season’s end.

Chiefs Kingdom, Super Bowl 60 is over and now that your beloved team is back tied for first place, why not get your first-place news from us here at On SI? Be sure to sign up for a FREE newsletter with the latest information emailed each day … SIGN UP HERE NOW.