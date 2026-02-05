Matt Nagy's Post-Chiefs Tenure Will Teach Us Plenty

The offseason didn't play out the way Matt Nagy hoped. First, he and the Kansas City Chiefs mutually agreed to part ways, although Head Coach Andy Reid and the rest of the KC brass did their best to make it seem like they hoped to retain their offensive coordinator.

However, Nagy was optimistic that he could move on to bigger and better things, landing several head coaching interviews across the NFL for another chance at the helm and to redeem his middling run with the Chicago Bears between 2018 and 2021.

For a moment, it looked like he was going to take over the sideline for the Tennessee Titans. Instead, they opted to sign Robert Saleh, a different failed one-time head coach. That left Nagy stranded in the cold. He landed on his feet, though, finding a new home as the next offensive coordinator for the New York Giants under John Harbaugh.



Sep 15, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy locks arms with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) and cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Giants may be a better fit for Matt Nagy's approach

Like his short-lived tenure with the Chicago Bears, Matt Nagy's second stint with the Kansas City Chiefs yielded mixed results. While the team went to two Super Bowls and won one with him as offensive coordinator, they were far from a dominant force on his side of the ball, despite employing a deep roster of talent and one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time in Patrick Mahomes.

In his three seasons designing the offense, KC ranked 15th in yards and 17th in points on average, a far cry from the peak of their dynastic run. That's not entirely his fault, but it was enough for the Chiefs to feel comfortable letting Nagy walk. Head Coach Andy Reid highlighted one thing in particular about the team's choice to bring Eric Bieniemy back — accountability: "I think we all know the energy that Eric brings... He's gonna be very direct with the players, very direct with the coaches. And it's a different flavor."

Running this thing like Eric Bieniemy's back 🫳🎤 pic.twitter.com/DPPHtdOJIi — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 23, 2026

That's not to say that Reid didn't think Nagy was capable of holding the Chiefs accountable, but clearly he and the rest of the brass believed that Bieniemy's approach was far franker and, arguably, more effective. It makes sense why. KC is filled with veterans who have reached the pinnacle multiple times. Having already been to the mountaintop, their egos are justifiably inflated. As such, these former champions can't be checked with sugarcoated messages.

However, Nagy is now set to call plays for the New York Giants and a young offense built around up-and-comers like Jaxson Dart, Malik Nabers, and Cam Skattebo. Barely removed from college, these talented prospects could use a more nurturing, supportive voice like Nagy, who was able to coax out career years from players like Mitchell Trubisky and Tarik Cohen.

