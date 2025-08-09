Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast: Chiefs vs Cardinals Expectations
In this episode, we break down the expectations for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Arizona Cardinals.
To Watch Today's Episode, Click Here:
For a partial transcript of head coach Andy Reid's comments on Josh Simmons, read below!
Q: Andy, when do you see him ready to go? Training Camp? Is that a reasonable timeline?
Reid: "He'll definitely be ready for training camp," Reid said. "He'll be able to do some stuff up until then."
Q: How important was the visit that he had here, as far as both the medical side, also just getting to know the kid?
Reid: "We had a chance to bring him here. We met with him at the combine, so we had that visit with him. We brought him up here for one of the 30 visits, had a good visit with him there. Had a zoom visit with him a couple of times, as late as yesterday. Again, just to make sure we we're doing our homework."
Q: What did you really see lacking in the lineman area that makes you think that Josh Simmons could really close the gap there and be a good fit for the team if he's able to get healthy?
Reid: What you heard from the guys announcing this is true, he would have been a top five or ten pick. It's a position we could use some good players at, just in addition of good players. In particular, the left tackle spot, if and when he can jump in there. He's flexible so he can play any spot, we felt like he was a true left tackle."
Q: What about his style and traits that fit that you like to do in the offensive line?
Reid: I think he's good in the run and the pass game. But obviously you're looking for guys that can anchor down in the pass game. That becomes important, especially on the left side with a right handed quarterback. We have such good players that we go against that play that defensive end spot, so it's important that you find a guy who can do that.
As we get closer to the 2025 NFL campaign, more transcripts, like this one, will be released. Stay tuned.
