BREAKING: Chiefs Select Josh Simmons At 32 Overall Following Trade
The pick is in.
After months of anticipation, the Kansas City Chiefs have officially turned in their draft card, selecting Josh Simmons with the No. 32 overall pick following a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With the addition of Simmons, the Chiefs' front office, as well as their players, are looking to leave the 2024 campaign and the sour taste in their mouths left from the Super Bowl defeat behind them.
Simmons was one of the more popular mocked players to end up getting selected by Kansas City. Regardless of a season-ending knee injury, the Chiefs must see something in the style of play that Simmons possesses, especially in solidifying the offensive line.
Possessing high upside, the Chiefs are getting one of the better options this NFL Draft has to offer. Earning an honorable mention All-Big Ten Conference, Simmons is viewed to bring a ton of upside to Kansas City’s offensive line, and just in time following the way the season unfolded in the Super Bowl.
The Chiefs have seven additional picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including three picks on Day 2 on Friday. In round two, Kansas City holds the 63rd overall pick, and in round three, the franchise holds both the 66th overall pick and the 95th overall pick.
Additionally, the Chiefs hold the 133rd overall pick in the fourth round, as well as the 164th pick from the Eagles. They also hold three picks in the seventh round of the draft. Kansas City holds the 226th overall pick, the 251st overall pick, and the 257th overall pick in the back half of the NFL Draft.
After the Chiefs' horrific ending to the 2024 season, the 2025 season is set to be another season the Chiefs look to utilize their draft picks to get them back into the playoffs. The selection of Simmons will play a critical role in just how successful the Chiefs are this fall.
With enough picks left to overhaul the rest of the roster, the Chiefs front office is bound to continue to work tirelessly throughout the rest of the draft -- especially now with Simmons in the fold as a first-round pick.
Stay tuned with us for what the Chiefs do next in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.