Who Will Be The Breakout Player for the Chiefs?
The Kansas City Chiefs will have a lot of new faces on the defensive side of the ball next season. The Chiefs lost several key players to free agency this offseason. The Chiefs will look to put the right players in position to fill in those holes on that side of the ball. However, the Chiefs have been consistent with that approach over the years, and it will be interesting to see what players step up for them.
One position that the Chiefs will look closely at is the safety position. They lost a key veteran player at the safety position this offseason because they did not have the money to re-sign him. Now the Chiefs are looking to fill in that need. The Chiefs will look at their roster and have a young player that they trust to take over and play well for the team and the defense next season.
And that is Jaden Hicks. Hicks has a lot of talent and will be good under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. They have confidence that he can come out next season and be good for the Chiefs. The team has been able to find success with new players for the last few seasons. Hicks is not new but still needs to learn how to be a start and that is were Spagnuolo experience comes into play.
FOX Sports named Hicks at a potential breakout player for the Chiefs in the 2025 season.
Kansas City Chiefs: S Jaden Hicks
"It's always telling when a successful team lets a free agent walk out the door. Justin Reid was an underrated piece of the Chiefs’ dynastic defense during the three years he was in Kansas City, so it piqued my interest when they let him walk in the spring."
"Then again, if you watched Hicks during his rookie year, maybe you aren’t surprised. Despite playing just 330 snaps on defense, Hicks still managed to finish with 29 tackles, three interceptions and five pass breakups. Give him a full year of starts under Steve Spagnuolo, and we might be looking at the next star safety in that secondary."
It is going to be fun to see Hicks take the field as a starter next season. His fresh legs could fly and make plays all over the field and the Chiefs will need it in 2025.
