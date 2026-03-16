Here’s New Chiefs Defensive Lineup After Week 1 of Free Agency

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs were out of the playoffs and knee surgery had just ended Patrick Mahomes’ season.

When the spotlight left Kansas City late in the year, the Chiefs actually got quality reps from some important players in their defensive secondary. While Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson and Chris Roland-Wallace closed the season on injured reserve, Nohl Williams, Kristian Fulton and Kevin Knowles went to work.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) runs againstKansas City Chiefs cornerback Kevin Knowles (38) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

When McDuffie first hyper-extended his knee while covering Nico Collins on Dec. 7, a pair of rookies filled the gap. Knowles got 77 of his 82 defensive snaps after that McDuffie injury. Williams, a third-round selection, was a pleasant surprise all season long and thrived once McDuffie’s season ended.

Fulton, meanwhile, rose to the occasion once Watson’s season ended. A veteran who got a two-year, $20 million contract a year ago to sign with the Chiefs, finally got consistent playing time and also played well.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (17) runs against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte (97) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

All of that to say, if the Chiefs had to play a game this weekend, Steve Spagnuolo, Dave Merritt and new veteran safeties coach Andre Curtis would find a way to compete, even against one of the league’s best quarterbacks.

Kansas City’s secondary, which added ballhawk strong safety Alohi Gilman to replace Bryan Cook last week, has players. It’ll get stronger with the draft, but the perceived weak link, called by some analysts deplorable and the reason the Chiefs are in danger of a last-place finish, isn’t as bad as most believe.

Nov 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) attempts to catch the ball against Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (32) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (7) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’ll obviously get better once Brett Veach uses some of his nine draft choices to shore up the back end.

Including Gilman and nose tackle Khyiris Tonga, here’s how the first week of free agency has changed the Chiefs’ starting defensive lineup.

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) is stopped on a play against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs tight end Eli Finley (84) during the first half against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Defensive line

Tonga is the big-ticket addition. Don’t expect him to rack up sacks, but do expect him to move lines of scrimmage, collapse pockets and create early down opportunities for teammates. And that’s critical because Chris Jones turns 32 in July.

The biggest loss is starting defensive end Mike Danna, released in a salary cap move earlier this month. But the Chiefs have faith in Ashton Gillotte. George Karlaftis is back with two hands – he played much of last year with a large brace on his hand to protect a thumb injury. And until the Chiefs draft at least one edge rusher next month, they’re in good shape on their front four. March 22 starters: Gillotte (DE), Jones (DT), Tonga (DT), Karlaftis (DT). Sept. 13 starters: Gillotte (DE), Jones (DT), Tonga (DT), Karlaftis (DT).

Feb 3, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga speaks to the media during Super Bowl LX press conference at Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Linebackers

All eyes are on second-year man Jeffrey Bassa, after Leo Chenal signed with Washington. Bassa and Chenal and completely different players, so replacing the veteran – who helped the Chiefs to three Super Bowls – will be difficult. But this is Bassa’s time and after Drue Tranquill revised the final year of his contract to remain in Kansas City, and with Nick Bolton providing mentorship, Bassa is in a good place. His position coach Brendan Daly has six Super Bowl rings, more than any assistant coach in league annals, so Bassa also has premium support from the sideline.

But don’t be surprised to see undrafted free agent Cooper McDonald in the starting lineup. McDonald got 57 defensive snaps as a rookie in 2025 (Bassa had only 39). But Bassa will get his shot, too. March 22 starters: McDonald (OLB), Bolton (MLB), Tranquill (OLB). March 22 starters: Bassa (OLB), Bolton (MLB), Tranquill (OLB).

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) throws a pass Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Cooper McDonald (59) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Secondary

Gilman and slot corner Kader Kohou were crucial signings. Cook is a far-superior tackler, but Gilman also has more career takeaways. They’re different players but they’re also both very cerebral. That’s important because Spagnuolo needs someone to get the back end aligned before every snap. Cook did that last season. Gilman said Thursday he loves the chess match with opposing offenses, so he’s up for the challenge.

Kohou isn’t an All-Pro like McDuffie but he has more experience, even after missing the 2025 season with a knee injury. He’ll fill a big void in the slot. What’s more, Chris Roland-Wallace actually played well in the slot on rare occasions when Spagnuolo preferred McDuffie outside. He should be back healthy, joining youngsters Chamarri Conner, Jaden Hicks and Knowles as players with valuable experience in Spagnuolo’s scheme. March 22 starters: Williams (CB), Fulton (CB), Kohou (NB), Gilman (SS), Conner (FS). Sept. 13 starters: Williams (CB), Fulton (CB), Kohou (NB), Gilman (SS), Hicks (FS).