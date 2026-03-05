Mahomes Has Telling 1-Word Response to Chiefs Trading McDuffie

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Rumors of a Trent McDuffie trade began percolating in December. For nearly three months, Chiefs players have known Wednesday was possible.

The loss was still excruciating. Business is business and the Chiefs could see a McDuffie trade screaming down the tracks, but losing an All-Pro locker-room leader, their best player at a premium NFL position, was tough to understand in the minutes after news broke Wednesday afternoon.

The Chiefs’ secondary will look drastically different than it did over the last several seasons. In addition to losing McDuffie on Wednesday, the team is also expected to lose both Jaylen Watson and Bryan Cook in free agency.

Players tried to come to grips with the first significant loss in that defensive-backs room on Wednesday, McDuffie.

Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs’ franchise quarterback would be the first to understand the business. Mahomes owns stakes in the Kansas City Royals of Major League Baseball and the Kansas City Current of the National Women’s Soccer League. But his response said everything to losing a teammate he deeply respects -- a one-word response that obviously signals the Chiefs feel like they now need to score more points.

Damn.. — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 4, 2026

Jaylen Watson and Jaden Hicks

Hicks, who played next to McDuffie in the Chiefs’ secondary the past two years, was one of the first Chiefs to react.

“Thank you for everything, go be great in Los Angeles Trent,” Hicks tweeted after news of the trade broke.

Hicks won’t have to wait long to see McDuffie again, however. The Chiefs are scheduled to travel to Los Angeles to play a to-be-scheduled game at SoFi Stadium.

Jaylen Watson, who started at the opposite cornerback position for the Chiefs and like McDuffie is likely leaving the team, quote tweeted Hicks with a heartfelt tribute to his 2022 draft classmate.

Watson is likely to agree to terms on a big-money contract with another team when free agency begins Monday. Ironically, Watson might be on his way to join McDuffie in Los Angeles. Like the Chiefs, the Rams are set to lose three of their four starters in coming days. Watson (seventh round) and McDuffie (first) both entered the league as part of Brett Veach’s best draft class, 2022.

Xavier Worthy

Another member of that Hicks draft class, and like McDuffie a former Chiefs first-round selection, had his own heartfelt reaction. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy saluted what McDuffie meant to the Chiefs over the past four years.

😭😭noooooooooooooooo — Z A Y 🖤 (@XavierWorthy) March 4, 2026

Chris Jones

One player curiously absent from social media Wednesday, normally a prolific tweeter, was Chris Jones. He might’ve been unavailable because shortly after news of McDuffie broke, reports surfaced that Jones is in negotiations to restructure his Chiefs contract and create even more salary-cap room for Kansas City.

