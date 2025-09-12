Where to Watch, Viewing Options for Chiefs-Eagles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs open another home schedule on Sunday with a Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s the fifth installment in the Patrick Mahomes-Jalen Hurts rivalry. The Chiefs are 0-1 and are looking to avoid a 0-2 start to the season.
Date, kickoff time:
Sunday, 3:25 p.m. CT in Kansas City (4:25 p.m. ET, in Philadelphia).
Television network:
FOX (WDAF, Channel 4 in Kansas City; WTXF, Channel 29, in Philadelphia). Because FOX has no other NFL games in Sunday’s late-afternoon window, the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl rematch will air to 100 percent of the country. FOX, which also carried Super Bowl 59 in February, is not scheduled to air another Chiefs game in 2025.
Since 1939, the NFL is the only major sport that guarantees every game on free, over-the-air television in local markets.
Announcers:
Kevin Burkhardt handles play-by-play and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady will provide color commentary. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will report from the sidelines (Related: NFL amends Brady Rules, allowing Raiders minority owner to attend production meeting with Chiefs).
Radio options:
Mitch Holthus is on play-by-play, duties he’s handled as the Voice of the Chiefs since 1994. He joins former Chiefs wide receiver Danan Hughes (color analyst) in the Chiefs Radio Network booth. Local media personality Josh Klingler will handle the sideline. In Kansas City, the game is available on flagship station KFNZ (The Fan, 96.5 FM, 610 AM).
Each team’s radio broadcast is available to out-of-market listeners who subscribe to SiriusXM.
Spanish-language listeners can download the Audacy app and select Chiefs en Español to hear the Tico Sports broadcast, with Oscar Monterroso (play-by-play), Hannah Bassham (analyst) and Alvaro Alvarez (sideline) on the call.
Streaming options:
The game also is available online for free across all devices by signing in with TV provider credentials (visit FOXSports.com/NFL for more information. YouTubeTV, the exclusive home for the NFL, will stream the game live for NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers. And afterward, a game replay of Chiefs-Eagles, along with All-22 coaches film, will be available with a premium subscription to NFL Plus.
Chiefs Kingdom news is always free and fresh 24 hours a day with OnSI; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us how you’ll watch the first Chiefs home game by visiting our Facebook page (here).