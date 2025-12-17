Kelce’s Choice of Words Revealing as He and Chiefs Contemplate Future

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Four plays before his season ended Sunday, Patrick Mahomes threw what could be his last of more than 900 all-time completions to Travis Kelce.

Attempting to grasp the gravity of the moment, Kelce turned his thoughts to the quarterback’s rehabilitation. The third-person words he chose were revealing.

“He's going to make sure that he comes back stronger than ever,” Kelce said on Wednesday’s edition of the New Heights podcast. “Hopefully, the Chiefs can get him back as soon as possible. I know right now, it's kind of right around that Week 1, or the beginning of the season next year. So, I know he's going to be doing everything he can to get back out on that field for the Chiefs as soon as possible.”

Rather than saying “we,” Kelce chose to separate himself from his team as his mind projected toward Sept. 13, 2026, the first weekend of the 2026 season. That also could be the first game the Chiefs play without Kelce on their roster.

Regardless of whether he retires, returns to the Chiefs or continues his career with another team when his contract expires in March, the future Hall of Famer made two things abundantly clear.

First, he’ll ensure no one of the team tosses in the Gatorade towel over the last three games. And second, he has zero doubts about Mahomes’ ability to overcome the mountain of adversity in his path.

“Obviously, it came out that his surgery went well,” Kelce said. “And, I mean, he's a warrior, man. I'm telling you, this guy's played through everything, battled through everything. He’s been crowned champion because he's battled through everything.

“And he's gonna battle through this. It’s the only way this guy is wired. He's a fearless, fearless warrior when it comes to this football thing.”

An immense shadow

That football thing, at least for the Chiefs’ players who are still standing, has three games left starting with the Titans on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan). But the shadow of last week’s loss covers Kansas City like a total eclipse.

Mahomes is facing the first prolonged recovery of his career, something Tom Brady addressed Tuesday. It’s an extremely difficult comeback.

Pile on top of that the Chiefs’ officially being eliminated from the postseason for the first time in 11 years – an incredible run that included nine consecutive division titles, eight straight title-game appearances and five Super Bowl berths in six years – and the gravity of those last two minutes were heavy enough.

Throw in potentially the last Mahomes pass to Kelce and it’s almost unbearable.

