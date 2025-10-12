Week 6 Could Bring a First for Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs head back to Arrowhead Stadium tonight to take on the NFC juggernaut Detroit Lions in a Week 6 Sunday Night Football clash. The two teams were heavily involved in Super Bowl conversations last season, but with that matchup not happening, Week 6 is the next closest thing.
Concluding the Week 6 Sunday slate, the Chiefs are in a situation where many believe they are in a must-win scenario. When it comes to the Chiefs franchise as of recent and winning in must-win games, they've performed; just take a look at what they were able to do against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.
But when it comes to Week 6 and winning, it will be a tall task for the entire team. But when it comes down to it, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has been consistent all year so far, has a task at hand that he's never been able to achieve when opposing the Detroit Lions' quarterback.
Their History
Jared Goff and Mahomes have squared off twice in the regular season in their careers, with both victories going to Goff. The two quarterbacks first met back in 2018 when the Lions quarterback was still with the Los Angeles Chargers.
The last time the two have seen one another in the regular season came in the Chiefs' home opener, which also happened to be the season opener in 2023. The affair ended with Goff and the Lions ruining the Chiefs' celebration for winning Super Bowl LVII.
Their Statistics
When the two quarterbacks have squared off, Mahomes has been the better passer, collecting 704 passing yards in two games against Goff. However, Mahomes also has had more difficulty than Goff when passing the football, tossing five interceptions compared to Goff's none in two matchups.
Despite throwing five interceptions in two games against Goff, Mahomes has only been sacked three times, whereas the Chiefs' defense has gotten to Goff six times. Knowing that Mahomes is more of a mobile quarterback than Goff, it could be something that Kansas City looks to capitalize on tonight.
Mahomes not only has the pressure to help his team win in Week 6 so they don't fall back to two games under .500, but he also has the pressure to prove something he's yet to do: beat Jared Goff.
