How Well Josh Simmons Has Performed Through Five Weeks
The Kansas City Chiefs had one big problem to address this offseason following their 2024 campaign, and it was the left side of the offensive line. The Chiefs' offensive line last season allowed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to get sacked a career-high 36 times, so they made a move.
That move came in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the Chiefs Kingdom had to wait until the second-to-last pick, or so they thought, before they made their selection. Trading spot 31 to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs used the final pick in the NFL Draft to select Josh Simmons out of Ohio State University.
It was well-reported throughout the offseason that, should Simmons have been healthy, he would have gotten taken earlier in the drafting process. Simmons missed the final 10 games with a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, yet was too good to pass up for the Chiefs.
Simmons' Journey Post-Draft
Since getting drafted, Simmons was in a battle with free agent signee Jaylon Moore for the starting left tackle role of the offensive line for the 2025 campaign. Once Simmons started to regain strength in his left knee, it was clear that he would be the man to hold down the left tackle role for the offensive line in 2025.
Simmons' hard work was seen by his teammates, such as Trey Smith and Chris Jones.
- “I love Josh. I love his mentality and demeanor coming into it. I could tell he's very talented, in terms of his lower body, the capabilities that he has in terms of the movement, and he's a hard worker," Smith said back in July.
- "He's a young, hungry kid. He's ferocious, he's thrown a couple of our guys on the ground, you know, punked 'em out. But I like the kid, I like him a lot," Jones said in August.
Since Debuting
Simmons has been the Chiefs' starting left tackle since the season began, and he's shown signs of improvement each week, while also dealing with some rookie mistakes. According to Pro Football Focus, Simmons ranks as the 31st-best offensive tackle in the National Football League this season with a 64.6 overall grade.
Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Simmons had his best game yet, in terms of PFF. Earning an overall grade of 76.1 on offense, an 83.5 pass blocking grade, and a 66.1 run blocking grade, Simmons has something to be proud of.
He's only forced three penalties this season, which is admirable for a rookie through five games. Going into the Week 6 matchup against the Detroit Lions, Simmons will have to be prepared for what their defense has to offer.
