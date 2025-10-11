Arrowhead Report

How Chiefs' Spagnuolo Really Feels About Lions' Defensive Coordinator

The Kansas City Chiefs' defensive coordinator has some honest thoughts about the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator, Kelvin Sheppard.

Dominic Minchella

Nov 24, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs have a tall task ahead of them on Sunday night, as they host the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs and Lions were heavily predicted to face off in last year's Super Bowl, but the matchup that never happened will headline Week 6's Sunday slate.

The Chiefs go into the game needing a victory so they don't fall two games under .500 for the second time this season. After building momentum in Weeks 3 and 4, Kansas City fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) greets Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's safe to say that the Lions and Jaguars aren't the same team, but if the Chiefs fell to Jacksonville, it would be a tall task against one of the best offenses in the National Football League.

Kansas City's defense will need to be prepared for the Lions' offense, and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo knows that. The Lions have several offensive weapons and play calls to beat any opponent, but the Chiefs will have their home faithful rooting them on.

Sep 7, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo watches play against the Detroit Lions during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Lions' Defensive Coordinator

This isn't Coach Spagnuolo's first rodeo in taking down an offensive powerhouse, but the Chiefs' offense might have the upper hand on the Lions' defensive coordinator, Kelvin Sheppard. This is Coach Sheppard's first season as defensive coordinator for the Lions following Aaron Glenn's departure.

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard reacts to a play against LA Chargers during the second half of the Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, July 31, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While it may be Coach Sheppard's first season as the defensive coordinator, the experienced coordinator in Spagnuolo has nothing but respect for Sheppard as a coach and as a man. When asked about Sheppard, Spagnuolo's thoughts were very clear.

  • “I’m glad you brought him (Lions Defensive Coordinator Kelvin Sheppard) up. I think the
    world of Kelvin (Sheppard). When he played for us in New York those two years, he was our Nick Bolton. They’re very similar. Those guys are kind of cut from the same cloth," Spagnuolo said.
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard reacts to a play against Cleveland Browns next to head coach Dan Campbell during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • "I said to Kelvin at the time – I didn’t think he was thinking about coaching when he got done playing. I said, ‘I think you’d make a heck of a football coach.’ Two or three years, I think he stayed out of it. He got the bug. I think he went down to LSU first, and there were times that we talked about Kelvin and trying to get him here."
  • "I think he is doing a terrific job, and I’m really happy for him. I’m really proud of him.”
Detroit Lions linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard watches a play against Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the respect is there, at the end of the day, the Chiefs' defense needs to hold its own if the franchise wants to return to an even record at 3-3.

Chiefs Kingdom, the Internet’s best coverage on your favorite team is right here with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI@ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, share your prediction for Sunday night’s game by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Dominic Minchella
DOMINIC MINCHELLA

Dominic Minchella holds a communications degree from Eastern Michigan University. He is a former MLB writer and serves as our Kansas City Chiefs On SI beat writer.