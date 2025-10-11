How Chiefs' Spagnuolo Really Feels About Lions' Defensive Coordinator
The Kansas City Chiefs have a tall task ahead of them on Sunday night, as they host the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs and Lions were heavily predicted to face off in last year's Super Bowl, but the matchup that never happened will headline Week 6's Sunday slate.
The Chiefs go into the game needing a victory so they don't fall two games under .500 for the second time this season. After building momentum in Weeks 3 and 4, Kansas City fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5.
It's safe to say that the Lions and Jaguars aren't the same team, but if the Chiefs fell to Jacksonville, it would be a tall task against one of the best offenses in the National Football League.
Kansas City's defense will need to be prepared for the Lions' offense, and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo knows that. The Lions have several offensive weapons and play calls to beat any opponent, but the Chiefs will have their home faithful rooting them on.
The Lions' Defensive Coordinator
This isn't Coach Spagnuolo's first rodeo in taking down an offensive powerhouse, but the Chiefs' offense might have the upper hand on the Lions' defensive coordinator, Kelvin Sheppard. This is Coach Sheppard's first season as defensive coordinator for the Lions following Aaron Glenn's departure.
While it may be Coach Sheppard's first season as the defensive coordinator, the experienced coordinator in Spagnuolo has nothing but respect for Sheppard as a coach and as a man. When asked about Sheppard, Spagnuolo's thoughts were very clear.
- “I’m glad you brought him (Lions Defensive Coordinator Kelvin Sheppard) up. I think the
world of Kelvin (Sheppard). When he played for us in New York those two years, he was our Nick Bolton. They’re very similar. Those guys are kind of cut from the same cloth," Spagnuolo said.
- "I said to Kelvin at the time – I didn’t think he was thinking about coaching when he got done playing. I said, ‘I think you’d make a heck of a football coach.’ Two or three years, I think he stayed out of it. He got the bug. I think he went down to LSU first, and there were times that we talked about Kelvin and trying to get him here."
- "I think he is doing a terrific job, and I’m really happy for him. I’m really proud of him.”
While the respect is there, at the end of the day, the Chiefs' defense needs to hold its own if the franchise wants to return to an even record at 3-3.
Chiefs Kingdom, the Internet’s best coverage on your favorite team is right here with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, share your prediction for Sunday night’s game by visiting our Facebook page (here).