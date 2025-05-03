The Writing May be on the Wall for Jawaan Taylor
The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line was their downfall last season. The unit allowed Patrick Mahomes to be sacked more times than in any other season in his career. The Chiefs' offensive line was also absent in their Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Kansas City entered the offseason determined to figure things out along their offensive line, as Mahomes can only do so much behind an untrustworthy offensive line. The Chiefs have made several moves this offseason to help bolster the unit, but it is still a concern moving forward.
After drafting offensive tackle Josh Simmons late in the first round, the Chiefs instantly have a potential position battle brewing between Simmons and Taylor. The possible competition between the two should bring out the best in everyone involved.
Jacob Camenker of USA TODAY believes Simmons' addition could be the writing on the wall for Taylor in the long term. Specifically, Camenker believes Simmons' arrival puts Taylor on thin ice heading into the season.
"He’s been decidedly expensive since signing a four-year, $80 million contract two years ago yet decidedly average – at best – since. Since the Chiefs O-line was overrun in Super Bowl 59, they’ve added OT Jaylon Moore as a cheaper (2 year, $30 million) free agency hedge before drafting highly promising Josh Simmons in Thursday’s first round – his recovery from a torn patellar tendon likely the only thing to delay his entry into the starting lineup. Regardless, barring a dramatic turnaround, it’s appearing increasingly doubtful that Taylor reaches the final year of his deal in 2026," Camenker said.
Kansas City is still among the best teams in the National Football League. However, they must get significantly better play from their offensive line if they hope to be more than just one of the best and return to their championship form.
By drafting Simmons, the Chiefs have given themselves some breathing room along the offensive line, while they figure things out along the unit moving forward. Simmons and Taylor will potentially look to engage in healthy competition this summer, making the Chiefs a better team.
