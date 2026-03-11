First Round Just Became Much More Fascinating For Chiefs

Free agency began on Monday with the start of the NFL's "legal tampering period", as teams and free agents agreed to new contracts that won't become official until Wednesday at 4 pm Eastern. One of the more active teams in free agency in the first 24 hours was the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs went with a "controlled aggression" approach, carefully attacking positions of need. Travis Kelce is back for another season as he looks to ride off into the sunset in his 14th season. General manager Brett Veach quietly signed defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga and safety Alohi Gilman to respective three-year deals, with the biggest signing of them all being Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to fill the hole at running back.

Feb 9, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III speaks during the Super Bowl LX winning head coach and most valuable player press conference at Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For Veach and the Chiefs, it changes the outlook for the first round, whether early in Day 1 or late into the order, making the No. 9 and No. 29 overall selections that much more fascinating.

Chiefs first-round selections add more intrigue after the first day of free agency

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of my favorite pairings in mock draft simulations for Kansas City was Jeremiyah Love, the uber-talented Notre Dame running back, who could help transform an NFL offense right away. Now, there is zero pressure to draft a running back early, especially in the first round. However, it still adds more intrigue at No. 9 or No. 29.

Of course, Veach will certainly go with a "best player available" approach, as all decision-makers of an organization should do. What does that mean for the Chiefs? Wide receiver—which remains arguably the biggest need— right tackle, edge rusher, cornerback, and interior defensive line remain critical positions to target during the draft.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Caleb Downs is certainly on the table for the Chiefs, even after signing Gilman to replace Bryan Cook. For me, Downs is arguably the best prospect in the NFL Draft, and the fall for him has to end somewhere due to positional value. It could be with Kansas City, but would Veach draft a safety that high?

Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, and Makai Lemon should be the favorites at No. 9, with KC Concepcion and Omar Cooper Jr. in the running at No. 29. A top cornerback is not out of the question at either selection, nor is a pass rusher or an offensive tackle, especially someone like Francis Mauigoa or Blake Miller.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One name I've thought about for the Chiefs lately is Kenyon Sadiq, the freakishly athletic tight end from Oregon who dominated the scouting combine and is a playmaker at the position. This could give Veach and head coach Andy Reid the successor they're looking for in Kelce. Yet again, positional value plays a factor in whether or not it is worth drafting a tight end at No. 9, especially since Sadiq is not a generational prospect at his respective position.

You can see how chaotic this could be for the Chiefs early in the first round. Pick your poison: Veach will have plenty of options in this year's draft, but free agency clears the picture some early on, though not to a grand extent in the franchise's current situation.