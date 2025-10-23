Why This Chiefs Defender Will Have a Booming Market
The Kansas City Chiefs franchise didn't become successful overnight. They've added the necessary coaches and players to build what some would consider to be a dynasty, but at the end of the season, it's the front office's job to ensure the direction of the franchise stays on the right path.
The Chiefs went into the offseason with a clear plan to improve their team. After falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, Brett Veach and company went to work to add free agents and draft talent to ensure the future of the franchise. However, after this season, the process all starts again.
Veach has done a good job at retaining talent; he and the rest of the franchise feel is best for business and success. However, when it comes to pending free agents, the Chiefs will have following the 2025 campaign: some under-the-radar players are already seeing their stock rise.
The Market Value Evaluation
One defender the Chiefs may want to keep around for the foreseeable future is former seventh round draft pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, cornerback Jaylen Watson.
So far this season, Watson has been one of the best defenders for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and the rest of the defense. Through seven games played, Watson holds 30 total tackles, one interception, four passes defended and one quarterback sack.
According to Pro Football Focus, Watson has an overall grade of 73.9, ranking him as the 14th-best cornerback in PFF standards out of 112 who qualified. And according to Spotrac.com, Watson holds a market value of three years, $48,615,234, averaging out to be $16.2 million per year.
This season, Watson is earning a base salary of $3,406,000 and a workout bonus of $8,820, while carrying a cap hit of $3,436,163 and a dead cap value of $30,163, according to Spotrac.com.
A considerable jump from $3.4 million to $16.2 million could be something the Chiefs look to add if they want to keep Watson around. Keep in mind the franchise just drafted Nohl Williams in the 2025 NFL Draft, and depending on how he performs, he could be in line to be the Chiefs' future.
Chiefs Kingdom, your breaking news and in-depth info is always available and always free with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us your thoughts on the Chiefs' game by visiting our Facebook page (here).