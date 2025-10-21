Five Chiefs Defenders Stood Above the Rest in Week 7
The Kansas City Chiefs offense often gets a ton of the love for their performances, especially when it came to how dominantly they handed the loss to their AFC West division rival the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. But it's the defense that deserves it's flowers for its job well done.
The Chiefs defense, led by arguably the top defensive coordinator in the National Football League Steve Spagnuolo, had his players prepared to take down the Raiders at home in Arrowhead. Shuting out the Raiders by the final score of 31-0 is a win that any defense can be proud of, regardless of what team they're playing.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Chiefs' defense all in all played well as a unit, but it was these five players who stood above the rest. Below are the top defensive Chiefs from Week 7 against the Raiders (minimum 20 snaps played).
5. S Bryan Cook
The Chiefs have gotten a ton of production from Bryan Cook so far this season. His performance against the Raiders shows he doesn't need to be the best defender on the field to get the job done.
According to PFF, Cook had an overall grade of 66.4, a run defense grade of 61.4, a tackle grade of 77.3, and a coverage grade of 63.5.
4. DE Charles Omenihu
The Chiefs defensive end in Charles Omenihu had himself a strong game, taking it to Raiders quarterback Geno Smith and company.
According to PFF, Omenihu had an overall grade of 67.1, a run defense grade of a 60.5, a tackling grade of 71.2, a pass rush grade of 55.8, and a 63.4 coverage grade.
3. S Chamarri Conner
Similar to Cook, Chamarri Conner has been everything that Coach Spagnuolo has been waiting for, as his early season success has helped the Chiefs defense as a whole.
In Week 7s game, according to PFF, Conner had 73.7 overall grade, a 60.4 run defense grade, a 78.1 tackle grade and a 71.4 coverage grade.
2. CB Trent McDuffie
The young Chiefs cornerback has been a key asset all this season, but it was this game where he showed how well of a defender he is for the Chiefs.
According to PFF, in 25 total snaps played, McDuffie had an overall grade of a 74.1, a run defense grade of 77.3, a tackle grade of 81.7, and a coverage grade of 69.4.
1. DT Chris Jones
The Chiefs' CEO went to work in Week 7, as the veteran defense tackle helped his case as a player not taking steps backwards in his career.
According to PFF, Jones had an overall grade of 91.1, a run defense grade of 74.3, a tackling grade of 69.2, and a pass rush grade of 89.1.
