The Free Agent the Chiefs Can’t Afford to Lose - But Probably Will

The Kansas City Chiefs have a plethora of impending free agents set to depart this offseason. While General Manager Brett Veach and the front office will be content allowing several impending free agents to sign elsewhere, there are a couple that would prove to be costly ones.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kansas City's secondary could be depleted in free agency after the Chiefs traded Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams earlier this week. However, that move has potentially opened the door for Kansas City to re-sign cornerback Jaylen Watson.

During his appearance on Thursday's edition of Good Morning Football, NFL Insider Mike Garafolo shared his thoughts on the Chiefs retaining the 27-year-old cornerback.

Garafolo's Thoughts

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) returns an interception against Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"Now, you've got to decide what you want to do with Jaylen Watson, who's also a free agent at cornerback and a guy that is extremely highly thought of, and a guy that has come along with secondary coach Dave Merritt," Garafolo said.

“So, the Chiefs are going to make a run at Jaylen Watson, who has really come along as a complete cornerback, and now show that he can do a little bit of everything," Garafolo continued. "He's got length, he's got speed, he can play press, he can tackle. His instincts have come along, again, thanks to the tutelage of Merritt in the back there, and Steve Spagnuolo as the defensive coordinator as well.”

“I'm really now looking to see what they are going to do with Watson,” Garafolo said. “He’s going to make a lot of money, and maybe that was part of it. Maybe the Chiefs say, ‘We've got to clear some space because this is one of the guys that we have to pay.’ Keep an eye out to see how that goes for Watson here in the coming days.”

Chiefs Should Want Watson Back, But It's Unlikely He Returns

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach arrives to the stadium prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Veach does not re-sign defensive backs that Kansas City has drafted, as he has traded Marcus Peters, L'Jarius Sneed, and now McDuffie, with his impressive track record of identifying talent at cornerback and safety.

Bringing back Watson would be an outlier scenario for this regime, but it is something Kansas City should at least consider, given how thin the secondary is. With multiple mid-round picks, which has been the area of the draft that Veach has struck gold in, he could continue demonstrating his brilliance by landing several difference makers.

Nonetheless, Watson should be a player that the Chiefs want to bring back, but the 2022 seventh-round pick could command nearly $20 million annually on his next contract.