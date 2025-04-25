Chiefs Address Glaring Need in the NFL Draft's First Round
Patrick Mahomes was sacked more times last season than in any season. After they were dominated in the Super Bowl by the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line was the team's most pressing need heading into the NFL Draft.
At the end of the season, the Chiefs needed help on their offensive line. Then, they traded Joe Thuney early in the offseason, making an already significant need even greater. Kansas City traded back one spot with the Eagles, gaining a fifth-round draft pick in this year's draft.
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA TODAY Sports gave the Chiefs a B+ grade. Middlehurst-Schwartz noted how Simmons' injury late last year may have raised question marks for some teams interested in him. However, that worked in the Chiefs' favor.
"A torn patellar tendon suffered in October threw Simmons' stock into a state of uncertainty throughout the pre-draft process. But a player who otherwise checked every box for a high-end pass blocker still ended up securing a Day 1 spot. After signing Jaylon Moore, the Chiefs can slow-play Simmons' arrival in the lineup while still having peace of mind that the long-term protection plan for Patrick Mahomes is in a solid spot," Middlehurst-Schwartz said.
Ayrton Ostly of USA TODAY Sports gave the Chiefs an A for not only addressing a need, but also for doing so by grabbing a top-tier talent late in the first round. The Chiefs have the best quarterback in the National Football League. They were wise to draft an offensive lineman.
"The Chiefs moved back a spot but still got one of the best tackle prospects in the draft. Simmons likely would've been a top-15 pick if not for a mid-season knee injury. Once fully recovered, he has the potential to be a long-term starter at tackle for the Chiefs. They get great value here and depth in case free agent signee Jaylon Moore or Jawaan Taylor can't hold up consistently," Ostly said.
Not only did the Chiefs address a significant roster need, but they added an extra draft pick in the process. It is hard not to like what Kansas City did on the draft's first night.
