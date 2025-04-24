Patrick Mahomes Shares His Thoughts on the NFL Draft
With the NFL Draft finally here, the Kansas City Chiefs are ready to put their Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles behind them and move on to next season. Many players' lives will soon change as teams around the league choose them.
Patrick Mahomes remembers his draft day well. He recalled it during the team's pre-draft press conference.
"I get to spend it back at home, I was very – we were talking about it actually today when we were throwing with some of the guys. I was very excited to be able to spend it with the people that I grew up with and the people that believed in me," Mahomes said.
"Being able to get drafted by the Chiefs and the team that I wanted to draft me and draft me 10th overall, it was super exciting. You’re so nervous all day long. I remember I played a round of golf in the morning; I don’t remember one shot from that golf round. You’re just trying to keep your mind off of it. Then you live out your dream, and you find out where you’re going to go. I got to do it with those people that were special to me, and (that’s) a moment that I’ll have, and they’ll have for the rest of our lives.”
While Mahomes fondly remembers his draft day and the excitement surrounding a life-changing moment for him, as well as a franchise-changing moment and an NFL-changing moment, the veteran quarterback's mind is on what lies ahead for the Chiefs.
Kansas City can improve Mahomes' protection and other roster positions with a solid draft haul. Mahomes acknowledged that he talks to Chiefs general manager Brett Veach about potential prospects, but ultimately, the decision is up to the front office.
“I talk to (General Manager) Brett Veach a lot of times about just the guys that he’s looking at and the thought process of the draft, but I let those guys make the decisions. I mean, (Head) Coach (Andy) Reid has done it for a long time, Veach has done it for a long time. They’ve got a lot of great players around me, and if they want me to give my input on guys, I’ll watch film and give input. At the end of the day, they know what’s best for the team and they’re going to go out there and pick the guys they think are going to keep us Super Bowl contenders.”
