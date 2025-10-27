Evaluating the Chiefs' Offseason at the Mid-Point
The Kansas City Chiefs are rolling as of late. They have turned around their season going into their Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders. They want to continue to keep that trend going because they want to get this team playing at its best in the second half of the season.
Early on, it did not look good for the Chiefs, as you even had different people looking at them and saying it was the end of the dynasty. The Chiefs are having other plans right now.
Both sides of the ball have been playing at the highest level for the last few weeks. When both sides of this ball are playing at their best, this team is almost unbeatable. That is something they know could lead them back to the top. They feed off each other, and they want to both put the team in the best position to be successful. The defense wants to set up the offense, and the offense wants to make sure the defense gets the rest they need.
Coming into the season, the Chiefs had a lot of different moves they made in the offseason. They did not know how it was going to turn out, but they felt good about them. They put together the best roster they could have and picked up players that they believed would fit the scheme the best.
Here is what Bill Barnwell of ESPN had to say about the Chiefs offseason at the mid-point of the season.
Highlights: Extending Edge George Karlaftis (four years, $88 million), signing DT Jerry Tillery (one year, $1.7 million)
Disappointments: Signing CB Kristian Fulton (two years, $20 million)
"This was a quiet offseason for the Chiefs, with their most notable moves coming along the offensive line. Those don't really fit in either of the highlight or disappointment categories. They miss Joe Thuney, of course, but moving on from the veteran guard created the financial space to extend Trey Smith, who became the highest-paid guard in football.
First-round pick Josh Simmons had settled in at left tackle before leaving the team for personal reasons, and while Jaylon Moore looked like he was the most overpaid swing tackle in the league while he sat earlier this season, he has come in handy with Simmons unavailable."
Signing Karlaftis for half of what the league's best edge rushers are getting paid looks to be an inspired decision from GM Brett Veach. Karlaftis' 13 quick QB pressures are tied with Myles Garrettand others for the fifth most in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats, albeit almost always one-on-one against pass protectors."
