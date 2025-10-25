Three Commanders Defenders the Chiefs Must Avoid
The Kansas City Chiefs' offense is riding one of the more impressive runs an offense can have, scoring 28 or more points in their last four games. In those last four games, the Chiefs have won three of them, largely due to offensive contributors such as Patrick Mahomes and Hollywood Brown.
A large part of Mahomes and company's success has been the strength of the offensive line, something that caused the Chiefs a ton of issues last season. But with the Washington Commanders coming into Arrowhead Stadium, there are some defenders the Chiefs have to be wary of.
While the Commanders come into the game with a 3-4 record and without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, it gives the defense all the more reason to come after Kansas City with everything it's got. And with that, here are the top three defenders the Chiefs must stop to keep the momentum rolling.
1. LB Bobby Wagner
The veteran linebacker in Bobby Wagner is the clear big threat to stopping anything the Chiefs want to get done offensively. In his career, Wagner has never finished with fewer than 100 total tackles, and through seven weeks, he's closing in on continuing that streak of success.
On the season, Wagner has 73 total tackles, two quarterback sacks, and five stuffs. With the offensive line in Kansas City improving, Wagner will still pose a threat to anything that the Chiefs want to do, making him a must-stop player on Monday Night.
2. CB Mike Sainristil
Mahomes has been throwing the football a ton this season through seven games, as the Chiefs' running game hasn't been the most effective this season. Which makes cornerback Mike Sainristil someone the Chiefs will have to stop, or rather, have to fight through to make plays happen.
In seven games this season, Sainristi has collected 35 total tackles, 21 solo tackles, two interceptions, and six passes defended. All in all, this second-year player is one the Chiefs have to be ready for.
3. LB Von Miller
The 15-year veteran knows a thing or two about playing Kansas City. Spending a majority of his career with the Denver Broncos, Miller has to be a prime defensive player to stop for the Chiefs, regardless of his regression.
Entering the game, Miller has 11 total tackles but has four quarterback sacks. If he can get around the offensive line, it could be a long day at the office for Mahomes, regardless if he's mobile.
