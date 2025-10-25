Arrowhead Report

Three Commanders Defenders the Chiefs Must Avoid

The Kansas City Chiefs' offense has performed well the past four games, and to ensure that continues, they need to steer clear of these three Washington Commanders defenders at all costs.

Dominic Minchella

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs' offense is riding one of the more impressive runs an offense can have, scoring 28 or more points in their last four games. In those last four games, the Chiefs have won three of them, largely due to offensive contributors such as Patrick Mahomes and Hollywood Brown.

A large part of Mahomes and company's success has been the strength of the offensive line, something that caused the Chiefs a ton of issues last season. But with the Washington Commanders coming into Arrowhead Stadium, there are some defenders the Chiefs have to be wary of.

While the Commanders come into the game with a 3-4 record and without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, it gives the defense all the more reason to come after Kansas City with everything it's got. And with that, here are the top three defenders the Chiefs must stop to keep the momentum rolling.

1. LB Bobby Wagner

Sep 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) on the field during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The veteran linebacker in Bobby Wagner is the clear big threat to stopping anything the Chiefs want to get done offensively. In his career, Wagner has never finished with fewer than 100 total tackles, and through seven weeks, he's closing in on continuing that streak of success.

On the season, Wagner has 73 total tackles, two quarterback sacks, and five stuffs. With the offensive line in Kansas City improving, Wagner will still pose a threat to anything that the Chiefs want to do, making him a must-stop player on Monday Night.

2. CB Mike Sainristil

Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) celebrates with safety Quan Martin (20) after intercepting the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Mahomes has been throwing the football a ton this season through seven games, as the Chiefs' running game hasn't been the most effective this season. Which makes cornerback Mike Sainristil someone the Chiefs will have to stop, or rather, have to fight through to make plays happen.

In seven games this season, Sainristi has collected 35 total tackles, 21 solo tackles, two interceptions, and six passes defended. All in all, this second-year player is one the Chiefs have to be ready for.

3. LB Von Miller

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA;Washington Commanders outside linebacker Von Miller (24) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The 15-year veteran knows a thing or two about playing Kansas City. Spending a majority of his career with the Denver Broncos, Miller has to be a prime defensive player to stop for the Chiefs, regardless of his regression.

Entering the game, Miller has 11 total tackles but has four quarterback sacks. If he can get around the offensive line, it could be a long day at the office for Mahomes, regardless if he's mobile.

Chiefs Kingdom, your thirst for breaking news is best quenched with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI@ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And make your prediction for Monday night by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Dominic Minchella
DOMINIC MINCHELLA

Dominic Minchella holds a communications degree from Eastern Michigan University. He is a former MLB writer and serves as our Kansas City Chiefs On SI beat writer.