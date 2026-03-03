Why Chiefs Should Not Consider Offensive Line in First Round

The direction in which the Kansas City Chiefs take with their first-round pick has been one of the main talking points this past week during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Several positions, such as running back and edge rusher , have been linked with the Chiefs' No. 9 pick, but there have been suggestions that Kansas City should look into addressing another position. Here is why the Chiefs' front office should not think about investing the first-round pick on an offensive lineman.

Kansas City's Offensive Line's Struggles in 2025 are Misleading

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) and offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) celebrate a touchdown carry by running back Kareem Hunt (29) (center) in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If you didn't watch a single Chiefs game in 2025 and read that Patrick Mahomes was sacked 34 times in 14 games, you would think that Kansas City's offensive line is in dire straits heading into the offseason. However, the protection up front was rarely at full strength throughout the season.

Josh Simmons missed nine games in his rookie campaign, Jawaan Taylor missed four games, and Trey Smith missed nine games. The Chiefs' offensive line was a makeshift unit last season, and barring any significant injuries in 2026, it is safe to say that the Chiefs should be more than happy with four-fifths of the offensive line, with right tackle as the only question mark.

Investing a Top-10 pick on a Right Tackle Not Worth it

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks the rush during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Offensive tackles are valuable, but left tackle is typically the position on the front line that teams are more likely to utilize a top-10 pick on. There have been right tackles taken in recent drafts, including Joe Alt, who was selected with the No. 5 pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024, but there is not an offensive tackle prospect in this draft that is viewed on the same level as Alt.

Additionally, Kansas City has several other needs that supersede right tackle, including defensive line, running back, and wide receiver, all positions in which the Chiefs would be better off addressing with their first-round pick.

Chiefs' Right Tackle is in Place

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Jaylon Moore (77) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Monday, ESPN's NFL Senior Insider Adam Schefter reported, "Chiefs have informed [Offensive Tackle] Jawaan Taylor that he will be released before the start of the league year, per sources."

That move opens up $20 million in cap space, but General Manager Brett Veach did not seem fully sure of cutting ties with Taylor while speaking with the media during the NFL Scouting Combine this past week.

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) at the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"And I think with, you know, with guys like Jawaan [Taylor] and Drue Tranquil, someone asked me about earlier, you know, these guys started for us, and they play a lot of football for us," Veach said.

However, Veach ultimately made the right decision, and he may not have gone through with it, but Kansas City has Jaylon Moore, who proved to be more than capable playing at right tackle during Taylor's absence last season. With Moore in place for at least one season, it would be tough to sell to the fanbase on drafting a developmental tackle at No. 9. Not to mention, the Chiefs need a player who can make an immediate impact in 2026.