One Area Analyst Believes Chiefs Should Focus On in Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs should want to address the running back position in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs did not have a run game all of last season, and if they want to be serious contenders in 2025, they will need to have the run game be effective.
Starting running back Isiah Pacheco may still be getting his footing down after coming back from injury last season, and Kareem Hunt cannot carry the whole workload. The Chiefs can benefit from having fresh legs in the backfield next season, as well as giving the opposing defenses different looks out of the backfield.
We know that general manager Brett Veach is doing his homework on the backs in this year's draft because he knows that his team wants the running game back next season to take some of the load off quarterback Patrick Mahomes as well. Even with Mahomes being as great as he is, he still needs a run game.
ESPN report who covers the Chiefs Adam Teicher believes that the Chiefs need to draft a running back in this year's draft.
Mitchell, Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt give the Chiefs enough depth to begin the season, but they've frequently needed to add one back or more in the last few years to cover for injuries. None of the three players is signed beyond 2025, so not adding a back in the draft this year could mean starting from scratch in 2026.
The Chiefs haven't drafted a back since Pacheco in the seventh round in 2022, but this is a good time to add a young player into the mix.
"The running back class is probably the deepest class in the draft,'' Veach said. "I think you can get a really good player from Round 1 through 5.''
Even with the addition of Mitchell, the Chiefs should look to get a younger, talented back in the draft. The good news for the Chiefs is that the running back class is deep and they do not have to get one early in the draft if they do not want to. They could get one in the middle to late rounds and still find value. The Chiefs should explore all options when it comes to finding a back.
