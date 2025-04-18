Chiefs Take UCF RB in 3rd-Round of Mock Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs should want to address the running back position in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs did not have a run game all of last season, and if they want to be serious contenders in 2025, they will need to have the run game be effective.
We know that general manager Brett Veach is doing his homework on the backs in this year's draft because some have been brought in for a visit before the draft officially kicks off next week.
The good news for the Chiefs in this draft is that the running back class is deep and full of talent. They do not have to take a running back in the first round to get a starting-caliber back. The Chiefs can get their back on day two or three.
Another reason the Chiefs want to have a running game in 2025 because they want to keep the opposing defenses guessing. Last season after first down, the defense knew that quarterback Patrick Mahomes was going to drop back and throw the ball most of the time. With a run game the Chiefs offense can be unstoppable.
Ayrton Ostly of USA Today has the Chiefs taking UCF running back RJ Harvey in the third round of his mock draft.
"Isiah Pacheco missed time in 2024, forcing the team to rely on Kareem Hunt and Samaje Perine for stretches. Harvey could be a great complement to Pacheco in the backfield; he's a standout receiver and open-field threat who can go the distance at any time. He's only played running back for a couple of years and has great upside in an incredibly deep running back class," said Harvey.
Harvey can give the Chiefs exactly what they need, a back that can share the load with Pacheco and Hunt. He also gives the Chiefs a different look coming out of the back field.
"Productive, blue-collar back with a compact frame and a willingness to get his nose dirty on each snap. Harvey lacks creativity and burst but adds yards after contact with contact balance and lower-body strength. While he’s well built, he’s not a big back by NFL standards, so he needs to run with better vision and tempo to get past second-level defenders at a decent rate," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.