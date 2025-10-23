Isiah Pacheco Shares Thoughts on Brashard Smith, Kareem Hunt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City running back Isiah Pacheco spoke from the podium Thursday at team headquarters. The Chiefs (4-3) host the Washington Commanders (3-4) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch and read below:
On the progress of the running game this season:
“It's been exciting to just be a part of it, just being out there with my teammates, knowing that you start here at practice. So, just bringing that energy over to the game, to the big lights, is important.”
On how he’s been able to find more burst the last several games:
“Yes, Coach TJ (Todd Pinkston) upstairs, and taking time after practices, for just like three weeks now, and getting the extra work after practice, and detailing the work and finding ways, more room, to get back to the way I was, as far as playing fast, physical. And that just carries over to the next opponent. Once you build off of a good game, or just find ways to build off of the missed assignments.”
On whether he was tentative returning this year:
“No, just find that rhythm, getting in the mix, just trusting everything and just allowing the game to come to me.”
On the offensive line, whether they’ve had a seamless transition despite several missing starters:
“I noticed once the game was over, because I didn't know Trey (Smith) was out, or whoever may have been there. I just know that we're playing fast and kind of felt like it was guys were getting rotated in. It felt like it was the backfield. Because that's what happens, next-guy-up mentality, if you're in. Backfield, got another player in and keep rolling. Same thing goes for O-line, got another guy in, ready to go and keep rolling.”
On how he would describe Brashard Smith’s progress?
“He's doing great in the room. Mental toughness has been good. Physical. And he's excited.”
On Smith getting so many carries in the fourth quarter Sunday, with the Raiders knowing they were coming:
“Yes, something you can learn from is four minutes. It’s a four-minute situation. We want to finish with the ball in our hands and just run the ball. That's what we do, knowing the defense knows you're going to run the ball, and just not allowing them to stop us, just getting better in those situations, knowing the situation, and just keep building off as a unit.”
On the Washington defensive front:
“Yeah, so you got guys flying to the ball over there. Great team. They got good leadership over there. So, it's come down to the mentality up front, start to finish, and all of us together.”
On whether he looks at the AFC standings this time of year:
“No, don’t mess with them. Taking one game at a time. You got to in this league. Every team that comes to our place plays like it's their championship. Is our championship as well. So, you just know that having that in the back of your head, that this is a championship every week.”
On his relationship with Kareem Hunt:
“Yes, great relationship, phenomenal. He's an older guy. He's been around this building for a while now, and he's coming back and getting in that groove. Just during my situation, as far as me being out when I got hurt (last year), him stepping up, playing a huge role. And just throughout that whole postseason, through the season, just being a great leader, being accountable.
“And as far as me just being able to keep my head up, my chin up, being able to know when I'm in or when I'm out of there, knowing the situation, being able to adjust.”
